Is Malik Nabers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Giants vs. Commanders)
Malik Nabers’ NFL debut wasn’t to the expectation of sports bettors, and then he landed on the injury report this week.
Nabers’ appeared on the injury report during the week with a knee injury, listed as a limited participant. However, head coach Brian Daboll assured the media that he would be on the field in Week 2 as the Giants hope for a much better effort against the Commanders.
Nabers only had 66 yards in his debut on seven targets, making five catches in the team’s 28-6 loss. Can he improve after getting dinged up in the loss? Here’s his player props for the road game in the Nation’s Capital.
Malik Nabers Prop Bets for Giants vs. Commanders in Week 2
- Receiving Yards: 66.5 (Over -113/under -113)
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +112/Under -146)
- Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +200
The Giants struggled to move the ball against the Vikings, but its clear that Nabers is the focal point of the offense, receiving seven targets.
Now, New York will face a much weaker defense in the Commanders, who were carved up by the Buccaneers passing game in Week 1, Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns while completing 24-of-30 passes in the team’s 37-20 win.
Can Nabers find his stride with good health against a weaker defense?
The player prop market is likely not baking his likely usage and upside given the first game.
