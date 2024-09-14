Is Myles Garrett Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Browns vs. Jaguars)
Myles Garrett, the defending Defensive Player of the Year, popped up on the injury report for the Cleveland Browns this week with a foot injury.
Garrett is one of the few defensive players that can alter the spread at defensive end as the Browns will look for a bounceback victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury isn’t believed to be serious for Garrett, but could limit him in the game on Sunday.
Garrett had a sack and a forced fumble in the Browns Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, starting his repeat DPOY campaign in style, after having 14 sacks and four forced fumbles in the 2023 season.
The Browns defense will be counted on again with the team’s offense in rough shape to start the season, losing 33-17 to a playoff caliber club in Dallas.
Garrett should be good to play, but is worth monitoring his impact ahead of this pivotal game for two teams looking for its first win of the season.
Here are the updated odds for Browns vs. Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Browns vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Browns: +3 (-110)
- Jaguars: -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns: +138
- Jaguars: -164
Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
