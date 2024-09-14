Is Russell Wlson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Broncos)
Russell Wilson was a late add to the injury report ahead of kickoff of the Steelers season against the Falcons last week.
With Justin Fields under center, the Steelers won its opener in Atlanta and now it appears that Fields is going to remain as QB1 for Pittsburgh with Wilson still sporting a calf injury through this week.
Fields was capable under center for the Steelers offense, which may make the team even more careful with Wilson’s calf injury and making sure he is 100%.
Pittsburgh is a three-point road favorite in Denver against the Broncos as the team looks to remain undefeated with a total of only 36.5.b
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Justin Fields Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Broncos in Week 2
Passing Yards: N/A
Rushing Yards: N/A
Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +210
Fields only passed for 156 yards in the opening game, completing 17 passes of his 23 attempts, being smart with the football and guiding the Steelers to six field goal drives in the 18-10 win against the Falcons.
Fields also added 57 yards on 14 carries with no turnovers, a clean effort from the Steelers quarterback.
With Wilson likely out for this game again, it’ll be on Fields to continue to navigate the Pittsburgh offense in what’s expected to be another low scoring affair.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.