Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has not played since Week 5 against the New York Giants due to a groin injury, but he's expected to return on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said earlier in the week that Croskey-Merritt was trending in the right direction to play, and he's officially questionable for this primetime matchup.

#Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt is trending in the right direction to play Monday against the #Bengals, per Dan Quinn: “Great week.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 21, 2026

Prior to going down with his injury, Croskey-Merritt was the primary back for the Commanders, averaging over 13 carries per game while rushing for 239 yards and two scores. He also added five catches for 40 yards while playing 44.6 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

He'll split time with Austin Ekeler and Rachaad White on Monday night, in what should be a favorable matchup for the Commanders' ground game. Cincy has struggled to stop the run, allowing the second-most yards per carry in the NFL.

So, can the second-year back have a big game in his return?

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Washington running game on Monday night.

Best Commanders Prop Bet vs. Bengals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Anytime TD (+130)

This is a really favorable matchup for the Washington running game, as the Bengals have given up the second-most yards per carry (5.0) in the NFL.

While both Croskey-Merritt and White will have roles on Monday night, the second-year back dominated the carries early in the season when both were healthy. Croskey-Merritt had four games with 11 or more carries and one with nine, even though he was playing less than 50 percent of the snaps.

So, if I’m taking a player to find the end zone, it’s gotta be JCM. White only has three scores in eight games while Croskey-Merritt found the end zone twice in his five games.

A run-heavy attack may work for Washington against Cincy, so I’ll back the Commanders’ primary running back to hit paydirt.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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