Jaguars' Super Bowl Odds Jump Into Top Four After Reported Jessie Bates Trade With Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars are loading up ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, as they reportedly agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire Pro Bowl safety Jesse Bates III.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jacksonville is sending a second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft to Atlanta, as it's clear this franchise is going all in after a 6-2 start to the 2026 season.

Trade: Falcons are sending former Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and a 2028 5th-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zsvYXRXj0P — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

The NFL's trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10, so it's possible the Jags could have another move up their sleeve before then.

Oddsmakers have taken notice of the Jags in the latest Super Bowl odds, shifting them up to +850 to win it all, which is good for fourth in the market at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jacksonville is only behind the San Francisco 49ers (+550), Buffalo Bills (+600) and Chicago Bears (+750) in the odds to win it all this season.

After earning the No. 3 seed in the AFC in the 2025 campaign, Liam Coen's Jaguars are right back in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the conference in 2026. They're off to a 6-2 start through nine weeks, blowing out the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night in Week 9. Since the Houston Texans (3-5) are the only other team in the AFC South with more than two wins, the Jaguars are viewed as a clear-cut playoff team in the AFC.

Trevor Lawrence (+900 to win MVP) has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and now the Jags are bolstering their defense with the addition of Bates. Jacksonville comes into Week 10 with the No. 3 defense in EPA/Play while also ranking No. 3 in EPA/Pass and No. 1 in EPA/Rush.

Bates has playoff experience from his time with the Cincinnati Bengals (making the Super Bowl in the 2021 season), and he's made Second Team All-Pro three times in his career.

This season, the veteran safety has appeared in nine games for Atlanta, picking off one pass, returning a fumble recovery for a score and racking up 60 tackles. He should improve the back end of a Jacksonville defense that is preparing to face some elite quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow in the postseason.

Jacksonville is tied with San Francisco for the best odds to make the playoffs (-3300) after making the Bates deal, and it's -1100 to win the AFC South for the second season in a row.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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