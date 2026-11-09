NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow Climbs Into Tie With Josh Allen; Jordan Love Skyrockets, Drake Maye Tanks

Only one game remains in the first half of the 2026 NFL season, and it will end up deciding the favorite in the MVP race heading into Week 10.

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow turned in yet another monster performance in a win over the Atlanta Falcons, putting him into a tie with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the MVP odds. Allen takes on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 on Monday night, and his play will decide who gets the top spot in this market.

“Joe Burrow continues to light up the board in every game they are playing,” Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “Josh Allen’s performance on Monday Night will determine who will be the favorite going into next week.”

Burrow and Allen top a market that has six players at shorter than 10/1 to win the MVP this season. So, oddsmakers aren’t putting anyone above the rest of the pack with half of the regular season in the books.

Brock Purdy (+450), Jordan Love (+650), Caleb Williams (+1000) and Trevor Lawrence (+900) currently trail Burrow and Allen (+240) after Sunday’s action where Love may have come away the biggest winner.

The Green Bay Packers won their five game in six tries to get to 6-3, upsetting the New England Patriots. Love diced up the New England secondary all night long, and he’s continued to put up gaudy passing numbers despite having the worst running game in the league. Teams still can’t slow down the Pack through the air, and Love’s success also pushed Drake Maye down quite a bit in the odds to win MVP.

Here’s a look at where things stand – and which players to watch – as the league prepares for the second half of the 2026 season.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen: +240

Joe Burrow: +240

Brock Purdy: +450

Jordan Love: +650

Trevor Lawrence: +900

Caleb Williams: +1000

Patrick Mahomes: +3000

Jared Goff: +4500

Drake Maye: +4500

Jahmyr Gibbs: +5500

Kenneth Walker III: +6500

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +7500

No other player is shorter than +10000 to win the MVP.

Joe Burrow Now Tied Atop NFL MVP Odds

Burrow entered Week 9 with 13 touchdown passes in his last three games, so he just threw for three more scores and ran for one in a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid.

The former No. 1 overall pick has 23 passing scores and three rushing scores in 2026, and he’s put Cincy on his back in recent weeks. The Bengals (6-2) have a huge Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers that could put them into first place in the AFC North with a win.

Burrow’s MVP case does depend a little on Allen since they’re both battling for a top spot in the AFC, but the Cincy quarterback has probably been the best passer of the football in 2026.

Jordan Love Skyrockets in Latest NFL MVP Odds

Speaking of great passers, Jordan Love has led Green Bay to a 5-1 record over the last six weeks, keeping this team in the playoff picture in a loaded NFC.

Love went from +2500 to +650 to win MVP after Week 9, by far the biggest mover in the odds in one week. The Packers star threw for 372 yards and three scores, adding another on a 13-yard rush to give Green Bay the biggest upset win of the week.

The Packers are firmly in the mix to win the NFC North, and Love has done all of this despite his running game ranking 32nd in the league in yards per carry. One could argue that he’s had the most on his plate this season, and the Pack have rebounded nicely from a 1-2 start.

Drake Maye Drops in NFL MVP Odds After Turnover-Laden Loss

All season long, turnovers have been an issue for Drake Maye, and they came back to haunt him in a bad loss at home in Week 9 against Green Bay.

Maye threw for 299 yards and three scores, but he also threw three interceptions. That has knocked Maye all the way back to +4500 to win MVP with the Patriots (5-4) sitting as underdogs in Week 10 against Detroit.

He may have been the MVP runner-up last season, but Maye is a long shot in this market with New England falling well behind Buffalo in the AFC East.

Caleb Williams Remains in NFL MVP Mix Despite Missing 3 Games

Caleb Williams got off to a fast start on Sunday night, throwing two quick touchdowns, but he may have doomed his MVP case with four interceptions -- even though the Bears won the game.

Williams made some bad forced throws against an opportunistic Tampa Bay defense, and it only hurts his season-long counting stats that don't really add up in this market. Still, the Bears are 7-2 and Williams remains in contention at 10/1 to win MVP. He'll need a big finish to the season after the Bears' Week 10 bye to truly overtake Allen, Burrow or Purdy.

Honorable Mention(s): The Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence (+900) blew out the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night and are in the driver’s seat to win the AFC South. Lawrence is up to 18 scores and just four picks in eight games this season, and if the Jaguars end up with the top seed in the AFC, he may end up winning this award. Kenneth Walker III (+6500) continues to put up huge numbers for the Kansas City Chiefs, scoring once on the ground and twice through the air in a win over the New York Jets. Walker compiled 143 total yards in that matchup, and he could have a bigger role in coming weeks with Patrick Mahomes (throwing arm) getting a little banged up in Week 9. Brock Purdy (+450) and the 49ers are off to a 7-1 start, and the former seventh-round pick threw two scores and ran for another to beat the Las Vegas Raiders. Purdy has some insane season-long numbers considering how banged up the 49ers wide receiver room has been this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .