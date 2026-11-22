The Jacksonville Jaguars are the hottest team in the NFL and are 7-2 this season. They'll look to build on that record when they hit the road to take on the 5-3-1 New York Giants, who are coming off a mini BYE after losing to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football last week.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you're going to find three of my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

Jaguars vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Trevor Lawrence OVER 8.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Malik Nabers 7+ Receptions (+152)

Parker Washington Anytime Touchdown (+135)

Trevor Lawrence OVER 8.5 Rush Yards (-114)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Trevor Lawrence to go over his rushing yards total is my No. 5-ranked prop for Week 11:

Trevor Lawrence certainly isn't known as a runner of the football, surpassing nine yards on the ground in just five of his games this season, but he and the Jaguars' offense will now face a Giants' defense that has been susceptible to opposing quarterbacks taking off with their legs. The Giants have allowed opposing quarterbacks to rack up 264 rushing yards against them this season, the most in the NFL. If that trend continues, I envision Lawrence not having much of an issue reaching nine yards rushing on Sunday.

Malik Nabers 7+ Receptions (+152)

Malik Nabers continues to rack up receptions, and he's 10th in the NFL in targets with 85. He had a relatively slow start to the season, but has reached 7+ receptions in three of his last five games. He now gets to face a Jacksonville defense that has given up 22.2 completions per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

If the Jaguars get off to a big lead, the Giants will have to play catch-up, which could lead to plenty of garbage time receptions for Nabers.

Parker Washington Anytime Touchdown (+135)

Parker Washington already has six touchdowns this season, and he is the clear No. 1 target in the passing game for the Jaguars this season. Despite that being the case, he's listed at +135 to score. That's great value for a No. 1 receiver who has seen 21 more targets than any other pass-catcher on the team.

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