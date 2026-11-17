The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to establish themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and they're in a great spot to add another notch to their win column in Week 11 when they hit the road to take on the New York Giants.

The Giants are 5-3-1 on the season, but are coming off a mini BYE after losing to the Washington Commanders in last week's edition of Thursday Night Football.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.

Jaguars vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Jaguars -5.5 (-120)

Giants +5.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Jaguars -245

Giants +200

Total

OVER 46.5 (-110)

UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Jaguars vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 22

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Jaguars record: 7-2

Giants record: 5-3-1

Jaguars vs. Giants Betting Trends

Jaguars are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Jaguars are 6-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-4 in Jaguars games this season

Giants are 6-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-3 in Giants games this season

Jaguars vs. Giants Injury Reports

Jaguars Injury Report

Robert Hainsey, C - Questionable

Danny Striggow, DE - Questionable

B.J. Green II, DE - IR-R

Eric Murray, S - IR

DaVon Hamilton, DT - IR

Giants Injury Report

Malik Harrison, LB - Questionable

Jason Pinnock, S - Questionable

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB - IR

Tremaine Edmunds, LB - IR

Braxton Berrios, WR - IR

Jaguars vs. Giants Key Player to Watch

Trevor Lawrence, QB - Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is likely going to fall short in the NFL MVP race, but he deserves to get some shine for how well he has played this season. He has completed 66% of passes for 2,284 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. His level of play is a big reason why the Jaguars are Super Bowl contenders.

Jaguars vs. Giants Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 11 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points on the Jaguars:

I've been waiting for the right time to fade the Giants, and this is the week. Their metrics certainly aren't bad; for example, they rank 13th in net yards per play (+0.2), but a lot of their numbers are being propped up by the second-easiest schedule in the NFL. They have yet to play a game against a team that's currently in a playoff spot. Their toughest game was against the Los Angeles Rams, which ended in a 28-6 loss.

Now, they have to face an elite Jaguars team that not only leads the league in DVOA but is also the only team in the league that ranks in the top five in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. Jacksonville should be a much bigger favorite in this spot.

Pick: Jaguars -5.5 (-120) via FanDuel

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