Jaguars vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
In this story:
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to establish themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and they're in a great spot to add another notch to their win column in Week 11 when they hit the road to take on the New York Giants.
The Giants are 5-3-1 on the season, but are coming off a mini BYE after losing to the Washington Commanders in last week's edition of Thursday Night Football.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.
Jaguars vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars -5.5 (-120)
- Giants +5.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Jaguars -245
- Giants +200
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Jaguars vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 22
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jaguars record: 7-2
- Giants record: 5-3-1
Jaguars vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Jaguars are 6-3 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-4 in Jaguars games this season
- Giants are 6-3 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 6-3 in Giants games this season
Jaguars vs. Giants Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Robert Hainsey, C - Questionable
- Danny Striggow, DE - Questionable
- B.J. Green II, DE - IR-R
- Eric Murray, S - IR
- DaVon Hamilton, DT - IR
Giants Injury Report
- Malik Harrison, LB - Questionable
- Jason Pinnock, S - Questionable
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB - IR
- Tremaine Edmunds, LB - IR
- Braxton Berrios, WR - IR
Jaguars vs. Giants Key Player to Watch
- Trevor Lawrence, QB - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence is likely going to fall short in the NFL MVP race, but he deserves to get some shine for how well he has played this season. He has completed 66% of passes for 2,284 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. His level of play is a big reason why the Jaguars are Super Bowl contenders.
Jaguars vs. Giants Prediction and Best Bet
In the Week 11 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points on the Jaguars:
I've been waiting for the right time to fade the Giants, and this is the week. Their metrics certainly aren't bad; for example, they rank 13th in net yards per play (+0.2), but a lot of their numbers are being propped up by the second-easiest schedule in the NFL. They have yet to play a game against a team that's currently in a playoff spot. Their toughest game was against the Los Angeles Rams, which ended in a 28-6 loss.
Now, they have to face an elite Jaguars team that not only leads the league in DVOA but is also the only team in the league that ranks in the top five in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. Jacksonville should be a much bigger favorite in this spot.
Pick: Jaguars -5.5 (-120) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets