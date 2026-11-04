Jaguars vs. Ravens Odds Continue to Shift Towards Jacksonville With Joe Fagnano Set to Start in NFL Week 9

Things keep getting worse for the Baltimore Ravens at quarterback, as they've lost Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury and Tyler Huntley (turf toe) is done for the season.

That has put third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano in line to start in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which has caused a massive move in the odds.

Sources: tests revealed that Ravens’ QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury.



Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, Huntley’s season is over due to turf toe, and QB Joe Fagnano will start Thursday night vs. Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/Cok4gbSvH3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

Baltimore was favored in the lookahead line for this game before Week 8 with Jackson back in action, but the two-time league MVP was injured on the first offensive play for Baltimore and has since been ruled out for the next four weeks as he's set to go on injured reserve. So, the line re-opened with Jacksonville as a 7.5-point favorite on Sunday night. Now, that line has moved 2.5 more points with Huntley out and Fagnano (ankle) set to start.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jaguars set as 10-point road favorites as they look to move to 6-2 this season. The Jaguars are very capable of blowing out bad teams, as they took down the Indianapolis Colts -- 42-7 -- in Week 8.

Fagnano played a lot of Sunday's loss against the Buffalo Bills, completing 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 91 yards and a pick. He also had three carries for three yards and a fumble. The former UConn star is going to be in a tough spot against a Jacksonville team that is in the top-10 in the league in EPA/Play and success rate on defense while sporting the No. 1 run defense in the NFL.

The Ravens (4-4) are major long shots to make the playoffs in the AFC, and there's a chance Jackson could end up missing the rest of the season if Baltimore is out of the mix by the time he's ready to return.

Bettors that were able to grab the Jags early in the week certainly have to be happy, as it seems like this game is going to close with Trevor Lawrence and Co. favored by 10 or more points.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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