Jaguars vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (C.J. Stroud Poised for Big Performance)
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans will throw down in an AFC South showdown in Week 4 of the NFL season.
The Texans are already 1-0 in division play in 2024, downing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. This will be the first divisional game for the Jaguars, who are desperately seeking their first win of the 2024 campaign.
Let's take a look at a couple of player props I'm betting on for Sunday's game.
Jaguars vs. Texans Player Props
- C.J. Stroud OVER 266.5 Pass Yards (-113)
- Christian Kirk OVER 4.5 Receptions (+102)
C.J. Stroud OVER 266.5 Pass Yards (-113)
C.J. Stroud is averaging just 236.3 passing yards per game this season, but he is in a great position to have a huge performance on Sunday against the Jaguars. The Jacksonville secondary has struggled this season, allowing 7.4 yards per pass attempt, the sixth most in the NFL.
It's also worth noting Stroud threw for at least 280 yards in each of his two starts against the Jaguars last season, so if he can continue the trend of dominance over Jacksonville, this bet should be a winner.
Christian Kirk OVER 4.5 Receptions (+102)
Christian Kirk finally had his first good performance of 2024 on Monday night, hauling in eight receptions for 79 yards, reestablishing himself as the top receiver in Jacksonville. Now is a good time to buy low on Kirk, who struggled in his first two starts of the year.
We can cash in a plus-money prop on him to haul in five receptions on Sunday afternoon.
