Jannik Sinner vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner has rebounded nicely after a close call in the first round, winning three matches in a row in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive year.

Now, Sinner has a matchup with veteran Jan-Lennard Struff, who upset No. 8 Danii Medvedev during his career-best run in this year’s tournament. Not only is the best performance for Struff at Wimbledon, but it is the furthest he’s ever advanced in a Grand Slam.

Despite that, oddsmakers have Sinner (-3800) as a massive favorite in this match. The Italian is 3-0 against Struff in his career, and he turned in back-to-back dominant wins in Rounds 3 and 4 to reach the quarters.

Can Sinner continue his title defense on Tuesday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for this match.

Jannik Sinner vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jannik Sinner: -3800

Jan-Lennard Struff: +1280

Total

31.5 (Over -110/Under -130)

Jannik Sinner vs. Jan-Lennard Struff How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Jannik Sinner vs. Jan-Lennard Struff History and Wimbledon Performance

Jannik Sinner

Sinner has five consecutive quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon, including his first title in 2025.

After an early exit at Roland Garros earlier this year, Sinner went the distance in the first round against Miomir Kecmanović, battling a toe injury before handling business in the final two sets. He then defeated Nuno Borges in straight sets in Round 2, Jenson Brooksby in Round 3 and Shintaro Mochizuki in Round 4 – all in straight sets.

Now, he takes on Struff, who he is 3-0 against in his career. The two haven’t matched up since 2024, when Sinner won 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 against him at the Halle Open (also on grass).

In two Grand Slam appearances in 2026, Sinner has a semifinal exit at the Australian Open and a second-round exit at Roland Garros.

Jan-Lennard Struff

Struff is currently on his best run ever at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, as he had never made it past the third round. After back-to-back third-round exits in 2024 and 2025, Struff is through to the quarterfinals – his first quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam in his career.

He had a huge third-round upset over No. 8-ranked Daniil Medvedev, but Struff has gone to five sets in all of his other matches. So, it makes sense that he’s a massive underdog against Sinner, who has found his peak form over the last few rounds.

Jannik Sinner vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Pick

After Kecmanović took Sinner to five sets in Round 1, it appeared that the No. 1-ranked player in the world was still reeling from his early exit at Roland Garros.

However, he’s been dominant over the last three rounds, and he dropped just 11 games in Round 3 and 12 games in Round 4 to reach the quarterfinals.

Sinner already has a Wimbledon win under his belt, and he’s never lost to Struff in his career, though he did drop a set to him in that matchup at the Halle Open.

The 36-year-old Stuff has made an impressive run in this tournament, but he’s had to play five sets on three occasions to get past players that are much worse than Sinner. On top of that, he’s never made it this far at a Grand Slam, so there isn’t a ton of precedent that suggests he can pull off another upset against a top-10 player.

After all, he’s just 14-49 all-time against top-10 players.

I’m going to trust Sinner to win this match in straight sets, as the Italian appears to be well on his way to defending his Wimbledon crown.

Pick: Sinner in Straight Sets (-185 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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