Jannik Sinner vs. Jenson Brooksby Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is through to the third round at Wimbledon, but he hasn’t done it in his usual dominant fashion.

Sinner needed five sets to win his first-round matchup, and he then went to two tiebreaks in the second round against Nuno Borges, though he did win in straight sets.

Now, the Italian has an interesting matchup in Round 3, as he’ll take on American Jenson Brooksby.

Brooksby has rolled through the first two rounds at Wimbledon, reaching the third round for the second time in his career. The 25-year-old has never made it past the fourth round at a Grand Slam, and oddsmakers have set him as a massive underdog in this match.

Can Sinner, who was upset in the French Open, get back to the top of his game and advance to the Round of 16?

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to this spot and my prediction for Friday’s match.

Jannik Sinner vs. Jenson Brooksby Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jannik Sinner: N/A

Jenson Brooksby: +1820

Total

29.5 (Over -130/Under -110)

Jannik Sinner vs. Jenson Brooksby How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Jannik Sinner vs. Jenson Brooksby History and Wimbledon Performance

Jannik Sinner

Sinner has four consecutive quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon, including his first title in 2025.

After an early exit at Roland Garros earlier this year, Sinner went the distance in the first round against Miomir Kecmanović, battling a toe injury before handling business in the final two sets. He then defeated Nuno Borges in straight sets in Round 2, though two of those sets went to a tiebreak.

So, Sinner hasn’t been as dominant as he usually is at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

In two Grand Slam appearances in 2026, Sinner has a semifinal exit at the Australian Open and a second-round exit at Roland Garros.

Jenson Brooksby

Brooksby has made two previous appearances at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, reaching the third round in 2022 and the second round in 2025.

This year, he has turned in some strong performances, winning in straight sets against Aleksandar Vukic and No. 31 Ignacio Buse to reach Round 3.

Brooksby has faced Sinner once in his career – back in 2021 – and lost that match in straight sets. The American struggled in Grand Slams to open 2026, losing in the first round of the Australian Open and the French Open. He’s facing an uphill battle to keep this run going.

Jannik Sinner vs. Jenson Brooksby Prediction and Pick

Sinner needed 49 games to win his first-round match, and he followed that up by playing 36 games against Borges in the second round.

After an early exit at Roland Garros due to cramping, Sinner appeared to be bleeding from his foot in the first round, though that injury didn’t majorly impact him in his last match.

Regardless, I think this games number is a little low, especially since Brooksby took seven games against Sinner in a three-set match in their lone meeting in their careers.

Essentially, this bet is on Brooksby to either win 12 or more games if this match goes three sets or simply to force a fourth set. The American doesn’t have close to the pedigree of Sinner, but he has dominated so far in this tournament, dropping just 15 total games across six sets.

Dating back to his French Open loss, Sinner has hit the OVER in his total games in three straight matches.

Pick: OVER 29.5 Games (-130 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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