Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Semifinals

Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic with a trip to the Wimbledon Final on the line?

It doesn’t get much better than that.

The 39-year-old Djokovic is still an elite player, advancing past No. 3-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets in the quarterfinals to set up his second Grand Slam matchup this year with Sinner.

Djokovic got the better of the young Italian in the Australian Open semifinals earlier in 2026, but Sinner beat Djokovic in both Wimbledon and the French Open in 2025.

Sinner was an early exit at Roland Garros earlier this year, but he’s won four straight matches in straight sets as he looks to defend his 2025 Wimbledon title. This is the 12th meeting between these two superstars all time, and Sinner currently holds a slight edge in the series, 6-5.

The No. 1-ranked player in the world, Sinner has not faced a ranked opponent at Wimbledon, knocking off Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals to make his third-ever semifinal appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

He’s favored to beat Djokovic on Friday in what should be one of the best matches of this entire tournament.

Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jannik Sinner: -461

Novak Djokovic: +342

Total

38.5 (Over -120/Under -125)

Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 10:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic History and Wimbledon Performance

Jannik Sinner

Sinner has five consecutive quarterfinal – or better – appearances at Wimbledon, including his first title in 2025. He’s now back in the semifinals for the third time at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

After an early exit at Roland Garros earlier this year, Sinner went the distance in the first round against Miomir Kecmanović, battling a toe injury before handling business in the final two sets. He then defeated Nuno Borges in straight sets in Round 2, Jenson Brooksby in Round 3, Shintaro Mochizuki in Round 4 and Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals – all in straight sets.

Sinner has avoided a ranked opponent so far, but now he faces arguably the greatest player of all time in Djokovic. Sinner is 6-5 against Djokovic in his career, but he was knocked out by him in the semifinals of the Australian Open in their last meeting.

Novak Djokovic

Prior to his win over Sinner in the Australian Open this year, Djokovic had dropped five straight matches against him, including their meeting last year in the Wimbledon semifinals. The 39-year-old has already won at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club seven times in his career, but the last time the 39-year-old won at Wimbledon was in 2022. He was the runner-up in 2023 and 2024 before losing in the semifinals to Sinner in 2025.

In Round 1, Djokovic needed four sets to take down Yibing Wu, winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4. He then followed that up by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. He needed four sets to win his next two matches against No. 25 Arthur Rinderknech and Roman Safiullin before a thrilling five-set win over Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals.

Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Pick

Djokovic was unable to win a set against Sinner in the 2025 Wimbledon semifinals, but he did beat him in the Australian Open semis earlier this year.

Sinner has taken five of the last six matchups, but the Italian hasn’t been as dominant as usual in this tournament, dropping two sets in Round 1, playing 36 games in a straight set win in Round 2 and playing 34 games in a straight set win in the quarterfinals.

Now, that would be great for most players, but Sinner usually picks apart these matchups, especially since he has avoided any ranked opponent to this point at Wimbledon.

Djokovic may not win this match, but he knocked off the No. 3-ranked player in five sets in the quarterfinals and has proven he can still beat Sinner at age-39. Also, it’s worth noting that four of the Serbian’s five matches in this tournament have at least gone to a fourth set.

Sinner deserves to be favored here, but I think the possibility of a fourth set is pretty high, so I’ll take the OVER in total games on Friday.

Pick: OVER 38.5 Games (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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