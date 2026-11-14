Is Jared Goff Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Lions in NFL Week 10)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff popped up on the injury report ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup with the New England Patriots, logging a limited practice session early in the week with a chest injury.

However, Goff does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup in Munich and is expected to start for the 6-2 Lions.

Jared Goff (chest) not listed on injury report for Week 10. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

Oddsmakers have not altered the line for this game since it opened on Sunday night, as the Lions remain 2.5-point favorites in Germany at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, the lookahead line originally had the Patriots as favorite before they lost to Green Bay in Week 9.

"The Patriots have slowly been falling in the power ratings each week," Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated this week. "That would explain this line movement towards the Lions as well. Expectations are they play a more competitive game against the Packers, but it's looking like this might just be who this team is."

Goff's presence also is a huge boost for the Lions in this market, as he's been a fringe MVP candidate in the 2026 season. The former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 2,134 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two picks in eight games, adding one score on the ground.

Still, Goff has taken a step back in the last two games against Miami, throwing just one touchdown pass and two picks. He'll look to turn things around against a Patriots defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards and the 11th-most passing scores in the league in this season.

The Lions are in the middle of the NFC North race, so having Goff out there in every game is extremely important for their playoff chances. Goff was able to log multiple "full" practices this week, so he shouldn't be limited on Sunday morning.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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