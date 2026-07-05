Jasmine Paolini vs. Alexandra Eala Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Fourth Round

A spot in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon is on the line, as No. 13-ranked Jasmine Paolini takes on No. 29-ranked Alexandra Eala in the fourth round on Monday morning.

Paolini has dropped just one set so far in this tournament, and the 2024 Wimbledon runner-up is looking to make an appearance in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time since that 2024 loss.

Meanwhile, Eala is currently on her deepest run at a Grand Slam in her young career and took down defending Wimbledon champ Iga Swiatek in Round 3.

Eala is favored to win this match, and she already has beaten Paolini in a match earlier this year. Does the 21-year-old have more left in the tank on Monday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s history at Wimbledon and my prediction for this match.

Jasmine Paolini vs. Alexandra Eala Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jasmine Paolini: +141

Alexandra Eala: -173

Total

21.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Jasmine Paolini vs. Alexandra Eala How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Jasmine Paolini vs. Alexandra Eala History and Wimbledon Performance

Jasmine Paolini

Back in 2024, Paolini was the runner-up at both the French Open and Wimbledon, but she has yet to really break through in a Grand Slam since.

Paolini’s last fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam came in the 2025 French Open, and she was bounced in the third round at the Australian Open and the second round of the French Open earlier this year.

This year at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Paolini is through to the fourth round for just the second time ever, and it’s notable that she’s an underdog despite being the higher-ranked player in this match.

Alexandra Eala

Eala had just one second-round appearance at a Grand Slam in her career (the 2025 U.S. Open) before this run so far at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The 21-year-old has been impressive during this run, knocking off defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6, 6-2 in the third round. Eala has dropped just one set in this tournament (to Maya Joint in the second round).

She’s faced Paolini once, beating her in straight sets earlier this year in Dubai.

Jasmine Paolini vs. Alexandra Eala Prediction and Pick

It’s possible that Paolini has found her 2024 form and is set to make a deep run at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but I’m going to side with Eala to continue her magical run and win this match.

The 21-year-old took down by far her toughest opponent to date in Swiatek, and she had a rather commanding win over Paolini in their lone match this year (6-1, 7-6).

Paolini was on the ropes in the first round, losing the first set of her match against Robin Montgomery, and she then lost 10 games in a two-set win against Viktorija Golubic.

While the 30-year-old Italian had a strong showing in Round 3, winning 6-1, 6-2, oddsmakers clearly view Eala’s run to the fourth round as the tougher road.

Eala shouldn’t be phased after knocking off Swiatek, and she and Paolini have eerily similar numbers this season when it comes to their service games won and return games won.

Eala has proven to be a tough matchup for Paolini already this year, so I don’t mind taking her as the favorite on Monday.

Pick: Alexandra Eala Moneyline (-173 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .