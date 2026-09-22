Jaxson Dart Injury on Monday Night Football Changes Giants' Super Bowl Odds

In a season that's already been filled with injuries, there may have been another serious one on Monday Night Football.

The New York Giants were marching down the field on the first drive of their game against the Los Angeles Rams when their quarterback, Jaxson Dart, went down with a knee injury after being hit by Rams' defenders.

Jaxson Dart was able to limp to the medical tent.



This was the injury: pic.twitter.com/hLlmbDbh7g https://t.co/25U4MJkMlK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2026

Dart has gone to the locker room, but we are awaiting official word on whether or not he'll return to the game or how serious the injury actually is. The knee extension looked bad enough for some sportsbooks to react in the Super Bowl odds market.

FanDuel Sportsbook immediately dropped the Giants down to +8000 to win the Super Bowl. Other sportsbooks have yet to react, including DraftKings Sportsbook, which has kept the Giants at +4500, exactly where they were this morning.

He joins the list of quarterbacks who have already suffered an injury this season, including Sam Darnold, Caleb Williams, and Jayden Daniels.

Jameis Winston is in the game as Dart's backup. We'll await further word on Dart's status, and when it becomes official, expect sportsbooks to continue to move the Giants' odds one way or the other.

For this game, the live market has shifted towards the Rams, who now sit at 8.5-point favorites. They closed as 6.5-point favorites before Dart suffered his injury.

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