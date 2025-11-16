Is Jaxson Dart Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Giants)
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart won't play in Week 11 of the 2025 season due to a concussion. Dart suffered the injury in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears, and he's been ruled out for this matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The Giants will start Jameis Winston in his place, which caused some major movement in the odds for this game throughout the week.
Oddsmakers like the Giants' decision to start Winston in this matchup, as there has been some positive odds movement towards New York ahead of this matchup. The Giantsopened as 7.5-point underdogs in this game, but they shifted to 8.5-point dogs early in the week with Dart in concussion protocol.
Now, New York is just a seven-point underdog at home in the odds at DraftKings.
While Dart won't play in this game, it's been reported by NFL insider Mike Garafolo that the Giants are hoping to get the rookie quarterback back in action in Week 12. Dart, who is in the mix to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, has led the Giants to both of their wins this season.
Dart has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 scores and three interceptions. He's also been an elite rusher, carrying the ball 57 times for 317 and seven scores. However, he's been urged by the Giants to change running style, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"People both inside and outside the Giants organization spoke with Dart, who remains in the concussion protocol, and urged the rookie quarterback to be more thoughtful and careful with when and how he runs," Schefter wrote.
Dart has been evaluated for a concussion four times this season, putting himself in harms way too often for New York's liking.
With Winston under center, the Giants are hoping to pull off an upset in their first game in the post-Brian Daboll era, as the former head coach was fired earlier in the week.
Last season with the Cleveland Browns, Winston appeared in 12 games and made seven starts. He threw for 2,121 yards, 13 scores and 12 picks while leading the Browns to a 2-5 record as a starter.
