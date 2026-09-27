Is Jaxson Dart Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Giants in NFL Week 3)

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after suffering damage to MCL, PCL and meniscus in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

That has obviously knocked him out for Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, where veteran and former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston is set to start.

Jaxson Dart suffered damage to his MCL, PCL and meniscus, per sources. The meniscus is the main issue. https://t.co/sw8drD32w2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2026

Dart's injury has impacted the Giants' odds across the betting market in Week 3.

The Giants struggled on offense without Dart in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and they've seen their odds for Week 3 take a hit in the process. New York opened as a5.5-point favorite at home against the Tennessee Titans, but it has since moved to just a 2.5-point favorite in the odds at DraftKings.

The Giants' futures saw a major shift as well, as they fell from +4500 to +18000 to win the Super Bowl.

“The New York Giants have seen the most significant movement in the futures market, following the expectation that Jaxson Dart will require season-ending knee surgery.," Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated this week. "During the peak of the Cowboys game, the Giants were as short as 40/1 to win the Super Bowl, but after news of Dart's injury, their odds drifted dramatically to 150/1.”

In Week 2, Winston did not look great in Dart's place, completing just 11 of his 27 pass attempts (40.7 percent) for 111 yards and a pick in the loss to the Rams.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Giants and general manage Joe Schoen are "working the phones" and could make a potential deal for another quarterback as soon as Monday. That would give New York some options if Winston continues to struggle in Dart's place.

Pelissero: GM Joe Schoen "working the phones" on potential QB trades following Jaxson Dart's injury.



A trade could come "as soon as Monday." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 26, 2026

It'll be interesting to see how the Giants attempt to salvage this season, and a loss to an 0-2 Titans team in Week 3 could be a sign of a long season ahead for Big Blue. For now, the Giants and their fans are hoping Winston can lead them to a win to keep the idea of a playoff run alive.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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