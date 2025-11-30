Is Jayden Daniels Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for Sunday night's matchup with the Denver Broncos due to an elbow injury that he suffered a few weeks ago.
Daniels did return to practice this week, but he was considered unlikely to play. Earlier in the week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that there is a "realistic possibility" that Daniels returns to action in Week 14.
Even though Washington is just 3-8 and likely out of the playoff mix in the NFC, Daniels shared this week that he intends to play again this season as long as he's healthy. Injuries have limited the 2024 first-round pick to just six games in 2025.
Prior to Daniels getting ruled out, oddsmakers made a slight adjustment to the Commanders-Broncos Week 13 spread after Daniels logged a limited practice session. Denver went to just a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings afteropening as a 6.5- favorite for this Sunday Night Football matchup. The odds have since moved back, as Denver is favored by 6.5 points as of Sunday morning.
Daniels has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards, eight scores and two picks while also adding in 54 carries for 262 yards and a pair of scores. Washington is 2-4 in his starts, and it's just 1-4 when Marcus Mariota is under center this season.
Mariota is set to start on Sunday night, and I have a prop bet for him against a tough Denver defense.
Best Commanders Prop Bet With Jayden Daniels Out
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best props for Broncos vs. Commanders why Mariota is a fade candidate against this Bronco defense:
Marcus Mariota UNDER 190.5 Passing Yards (-110)
Marcus Mariota hasn’t thrown for more than 213 yards in a single game this season, and now he has to face the No. 3 team in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
The Broncos are No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play allowed, and I think they’re going to make things tough on Mariota through the air. Denver has the best pass rush in the league, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II is set to make his return from an injury in Week 13 after practicing in full this week.
I can’t trust Mariota to clear this number, even though he’s done so in the majority of his starts.
