Is Jayden Daniels Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Commanders in NFL Week 5)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is off the injury report and expected to start in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Daniels missed two games after dislocating his elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's determined to play through the injury -- and not get season-ending surgery -- in the 2026 campaign.

The Commanders lost Daniels for a big chunk of the 2025 season due to a similar injury, and the former No. 2 overall pick is expected to need surgery in the offseason to correct the issue.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there are doctors around the NFL that expect the star quarterback to hurt his elbow again.

“There are doctors around the NFL who believe it's a matter of when, not if, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels hurts his left elbow again, sources told ESPN, Schefter wrote.

“Daniels visited specialists in New York and Los Angeles, and the overwhelming opinion was that playing with a brace was a viable option.

“But there are doctors around the league who, despite not having examined Daniels, maintain that a player who dislocates his elbow twice -- as Daniels has over the past 11 months -- is at a higher risk suffering another dislocation, according to sources.”

Last season, Daniels was limited to just seven games for Washington, which topedoed the team's seasons. Now, the Commanders are just 1-3 through four weeks and are in serious danger of missing the playoffs in 2026.

In his two games this season, Daniels completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 260 yards and three scores. He also added 12 carries for 100 yards on the ground.

The star quarterback's return has altered the betting odds for this game, as Washington is a 3.5-point favorite at home on Sunday in the odds at DraftKings. The line has moved in favor of the Commanders with Daniels officially off the injury report after it opened with Washington as a three-point favorite earlier in the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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