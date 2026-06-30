Jaylen Brown Next Team Odds: Celtics Favored to Retain Star Wing Despite Recent Trade Rumors

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, as he was reportedly offered by the C’s in their pursuit of two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to trade Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, which has put Brown’s future in Boston in limbo. The C’s dangled the All-NBA wing after he led the team – mostly without Jayson Tatum – to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, and it’s possible the relationship between the two sides is damaged enough that he’ll be moved this offseason.

Now, Brown is under contract through the 2028-29 season, so Boston has some leverage here if it wants to keep him with the team.

As of now, that appears to be the most likely outcome, as oddsmakers at DraftKings have Boston favored to be the team Brown suits up with at the start of the 2026-27 season.

Jaylen Brown Next Team Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Celtics: +190

Denver Nuggets: +300

Los Angeles Clippers: +500

Portland Trail Blazers: +600

Charlotte Hornets: +900

Utah Jazz: +1200

Detroit Pistons: +1500

Brooklyn Nets: +1500

New Orleans Pelicans: +2000

Atlanta Hawks: +2000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2200

Toronto Raptors: +2500

Houston Rockets: +2500

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3000

San Antonio Spurs: +4000

Orlando Magic: +4000

Miami Heat: +4000

Note: No other team has shorter than +5000 odds to acquire Brown this offseason.

Is there a true fit for Brown in the trade market that also makes Boston a better team?

After striking out in the Giannis sweepstakes, the Celtics have been left with some underwhelming options to trade the All-NBA forward, especially since many possible deals don’t net Boston a better player than Brown in return.

The Portland Trail Blazers may have taken themselves out of the running for Brown by making a move for Ja Morant on Monday , and NBA insider Chris Haynes said that talks with the Blazers are “non-existent.”

Haynes on Jaylen Brown:



- Trade talks with Portland are "non-existent" right now

- Talks are ongoing with the Nuggets; Denver has "deep interest" — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 30, 2026

He also reported that the Denver Nuggets have “deep interest” in the former Finals MVP, and it’s possible that a deal structured around All-Star guard Jamal Murray could be enough for the C’s to trade Brown. However, one could argue that Brown is a better player, and both he and Murray are on massive deals that wouldn’t exactly give Boston a ton of flexibility to further build the roster around Jayson Tatum.

Plus, the C’s biggest issue last season was in the frontcourt, as they simply didn’t have an answer for Joel Embiid in the closing games of the first round of the playoffs, blowing a 3-1 lead in that series.

Denver is the team that is deemed most likely to trade for Brown in the latest odds, while the Los Angeles Clippers (+500), Charlotte Hornets (+900) and Utah Jazz (+1200) are the next contenders.

Charlotte could make some sense since it has a ton of draft capital, but Boston may not want to take a step back when Tatum is still in his prime. As for the Clippers, they don’t make nearly as much sense as a destination if they trade away Kawhi Leonard, and they reportedly are nearing a deal with the Toronto Raptors to do so.

The betting market believes that there is a better chance that Brown stays in Boston at this point in the offseason, and that may make the most sense for the C’s chances of contending in the 2026-27 campaign. The Celtics are +650 to win the NBA title in the 2026-27 season, which is good for the third-best odds in the NBA and the best odds in the Eastern Conference.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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