Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 7)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was limited in practice this week with a chest injury before logging a full session on Friday.

He's now officially off the injury report and expected to play in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jaylen Waddle (chest) said he is good to go for Sunday's game at Arizona after being limited in practice the previous two days.



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Waddle briefly left Denver's Week 6 win on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, but he returned to the game in the second half. The Broncos star had four catches in the win, though the entire Denver passing offense has struggled this season.

Bo Nix has not gotten going under center, and it's led to a rather pedestrian stat line for Waddle. He has 38 targets on the season, yet he's turned them into just 22 catches for 228 yards and a score. Waddle also has two carries for 23 yards.

Outside of a big Week 2 against Jacksonville (eight catches 138 yards), Waddle has 35 or fewer receiving yards in every other game.

Denver traded a first-round pick to Miami for Waddle in the offseason, so at some point the team needs to get him going with Nix at quarterback.

This week, the SI Betting team has a player prop for both Nix and Waddle in Sunday's matchup with the two-win Cards.

Best Broncos Prop Bet vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+200)

This week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props in his Player Prop Countdown column , and he’s targeting Bo Nix to toss multiple touchdown passes. He also shared his favorite props for this game, and he believes Waddle is worth a look to score:

Jaylen Waddle has nine more receptions than any other wide receiver on the Denver Broncos, and now he gets to face a Cardinals' defense that's in the bottom 10 in virtually every single pass defense metric.

That could lead to big things for Waddle, who is due for another touchdown after having scored just one through his first six games as a Bronco. He's a great bet to score on Sunday at 2-1 odds.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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