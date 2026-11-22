Denver Broncos star receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a concussion in Week 9 of the 2026 season, exiting the team's win over the Carolina Panthers after playing just 14 snaps.

Denver was on the bye in Week 10, so Waddle had time to rest up and clear concussion protocol, setting him up to play in Week 11 in an AFC West clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. Officially, the star receiver is not listed on Denver's final injury report.

Jaylen Waddle (concussion) not listed on injury report for Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

Waddle was acquired by Denver in the offseason in exchange for a first-round pick, yet he hasn't put up huge numbers for an offense that has struggled at times. Bo Nix's play has been a driving force of those struggles, and Waddle only has 52 targets across his nine games.

A former first-round pick, Waddle has 30 grabs for just 337 yards and two scores, failing to clear 50 receiving yards in all but one of his games (Week 2 against Jacksonville).

So, he's a tough player to trust in the prop market, even though he's played 57.6 percent of Denver's offensive snaps.

The SI Betting team is still eyeing Waddle as an option against a Raiders defense that has really struggled to defend the pass in 2026.

Best Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet vs. Raiders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan selected Waddle as his favorite anytime touchdown scorer on Sunday:

Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+175)

The Las Vegas Raiders’ secondary has become one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 28th in opponent dropback EPA and last amongst all teams in opponent dropback success rate.

They’ve also allowed the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, 13, through their first 10 games of the season.

To take advantage of that, I’m going to bet on the Denver Broncos top receiver, Jaylen Waddle, to find the end zone for the third time this season.

He leads the team in targets (52), receptions (30) and yards (337) this season, but has the same odds as Courtland Sutton to score. With that being the case, I think Waddle presents the better value at +175.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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