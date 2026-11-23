Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers continue their quest for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with yet another matchup against No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson and the Utah Jazz.

Utah is coming off a loss on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, and it will be without Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. once on Monday. The Jazz are off to a slow start, winning just three of their first 18 games, but they did upset the Lakers the last time these teams played.

Los Angeles has listed star guard Austin Reaves (heel) as out for this matchup, and L.A. has a huge game on Friday ahead with the San Antonio Spurs. So, it’s possible that Reaves will rest until that matchup if he’s nearing a return.

These teams have split two meetings in the 2026-27 season, though the Lakers have by far the better offense between the two teams.

Can Doncic keep L.A. in the mix for the No. 1 seed with San Antonio (currently No. 1) also in action on Monday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the third meeting between these teams on Nov. 23.

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +13.5 (-106)

Lakers -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Jazz: +558

Lakers: -800

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Jazz record: 3-15

Lakers record: 14-3

Jazz vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Lakers Injury Report

Quentin Grimes – available

Austin Reaves – out

Jazz vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers (-115)

Each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite prop bets for the NBA action, and I’m eyeing Doncic to bounce back against Utah:

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic had a rough showing in his last game against the Utah Jazz, shooting just 10-for-28 from the field and 2-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Despite that, I think he could have a bounce-back showing on Monday with Austin Reaves (heel) sidelined again.

Doncic is still taking a whopping 13.1 3-pointers per game, and he had an 8-for-18 night from beyond the arc against Utah earlier in the season. He’s finished with five or more made 3-pointers in 11 of his 15 appearances and has taken double-digit shots from beyond the arc in all but two games.

Plus, he’s shooting over 37 percent from 3 despite the insane volume. The Jazz are 12th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage, but I’m going to trust Doncic and his shot volume as he looks to get back on track after two of his worst shooting games of the season.

Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

So far this season, the Jazz have a nine-point loss and a 12-point win against the Lakers, so I think they’re a little undervalued – even on a back-to-back – on Monday.

L.A.’s offense has taken a slight step back with Austin Reaves (heel) banged up, and it’s clear that if Doncic doesn’t have a huge scoring game, the Lakers are going to be in a fight.

Los Angeles is just 4-5 against the spread at home, and it ranks in the middle of the pack (15th) in defensive rating.

Utah has kept both meetings between these teams within this number, and it held the Lakers to just 97 points in their last meeting. I don’t expect an upset win, but 13.5 points is a lot to give Los Angeles with its second-best player on the shelf.

I’ll take the points as Utah eyes a fourth win in the 2026-27 season.

Pick: Jazz +13.5 (-106 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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