Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

After an 0-4 start to the season, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have won three games in a row, upsetting the previously undefeated Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

New Orleans is now favored at home on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen, who have won just one game this season and are down multiple key rotation pieces early in the season, including Jaren Jackson Jr. (MCL) who is set to miss the next several weeks.

Utah had play-in hopes in the 2026-27 season, but it has gotten off to a slow start even with No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson in the fold. The Jazz are 27th in net rating and 29th in offensive rating through seven games, and they haven’t been nearly as effective as a New Orleans team that ranks in the top-half of the league in both offense and defense this season.

The Pelicans have a lot of exciting young pieces with Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen and Trey Murphy III, and Fears has a pair of 20-point games during this three-game winning streak.

After a rough 2025-26 season that resulted in the Pelicans missing the play-in tournament, new head coach Jamahl Mosley is trying to change the culture for this franchise.

Can the Pels extend their winning streak on Wednesday?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a game pick as these two sub-.500 Western Conference teams face off.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +5.5 (-112)

Pelicans -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Jazz: +180

Pelicans: -217

Total

234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): Gulf Coast Sports, Jazz+, KJZZ-TV, NBA League Pass

Jazz record: 1-6

Pelicans record: 3-4

Jazz vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Mo Bamba – questionable

Harrison Ingram – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Pelicans Injury Report

Malik Dia – doubtful

Yves Missi – out

Jaron Pierre Jr. – doubtful

Trey Murphy III – probable

Jordan Poole – probable

Julian Reese – probable

Jazz vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Darryn Peterson OVER 13.5 Points (-124)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the rookie should score 14 or more points for the fifth game in a row:

Utah Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson is off to a slow start this season, averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 36.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3. The 3-point shot has been impressive, and I still believe in Peterson as the best pure scorer in this draft class.

The No. 2 overall pick has scored 14 or more points in five of his seven games, including four in a row. He’s taken at least 12 shots in six straight contests, so the usage should be there for him with Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined.

While the New Orleans Pelicans are 15th in the league in defensive rating this season, I’m buying Peterson at this price as he continues to get comfortable at the NBA level.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

New Orleans has won three games in a row, and I believe it can extend the streak on Wednesday night.

The Jazz are down their two top starting frontcourt players in Nurkic and Jackson, and they enter this game at 27th in the league in net rating. To make matters worse, the Jazz have covered the spread in just one of their seven games.

I don’t like them on the road against a surging Pelicans team that has a couple impressive wins, including a blowout over Atlanta.

The Pels should be able to attack the paint against this Jazz defense, and Jamahl Mosley’s group is 14th in the league in net rating through the first two weeks of the season.

Until Utah proves that it can have a functional offense (29th in offensive rating right now), it’s a tough team to trust on the road.

Pick: Pelicans -5.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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