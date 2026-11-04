Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4
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After an 0-4 start to the season, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have won three games in a row, upsetting the previously undefeated Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
New Orleans is now favored at home on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen, who have won just one game this season and are down multiple key rotation pieces early in the season, including Jaren Jackson Jr. (MCL) who is set to miss the next several weeks.
Utah had play-in hopes in the 2026-27 season, but it has gotten off to a slow start even with No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson in the fold. The Jazz are 27th in net rating and 29th in offensive rating through seven games, and they haven’t been nearly as effective as a New Orleans team that ranks in the top-half of the league in both offense and defense this season.
The Pelicans have a lot of exciting young pieces with Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen and Trey Murphy III, and Fears has a pair of 20-point games during this three-game winning streak.
After a rough 2025-26 season that resulted in the Pelicans missing the play-in tournament, new head coach Jamahl Mosley is trying to change the culture for this franchise.
Can the Pels extend their winning streak on Wednesday?
I’m eyeing a player prop and a game pick as these two sub-.500 Western Conference teams face off.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz +5.5 (-112)
- Pelicans -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +180
- Pelicans: -217
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Gulf Coast Sports, Jazz+, KJZZ-TV, NBA League Pass
- Jazz record: 1-6
- Pelicans record: 3-4
Jazz vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Mo Bamba – questionable
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Jusuf Nurkic – out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Malik Dia – doubtful
- Yves Missi – out
- Jaron Pierre Jr. – doubtful
- Trey Murphy III – probable
- Jordan Poole – probable
- Julian Reese – probable
Jazz vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Darryn Peterson OVER 13.5 Points (-124)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the rookie should score 14 or more points for the fifth game in a row:
Utah Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson is off to a slow start this season, averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 36.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3. The 3-point shot has been impressive, and I still believe in Peterson as the best pure scorer in this draft class.
The No. 2 overall pick has scored 14 or more points in five of his seven games, including four in a row. He’s taken at least 12 shots in six straight contests, so the usage should be there for him with Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined.
While the New Orleans Pelicans are 15th in the league in defensive rating this season, I’m buying Peterson at this price as he continues to get comfortable at the NBA level.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
New Orleans has won three games in a row, and I believe it can extend the streak on Wednesday night.
The Jazz are down their two top starting frontcourt players in Nurkic and Jackson, and they enter this game at 27th in the league in net rating. To make matters worse, the Jazz have covered the spread in just one of their seven games.
I don’t like them on the road against a surging Pelicans team that has a couple impressive wins, including a blowout over Atlanta.
The Pels should be able to attack the paint against this Jazz defense, and Jamahl Mosley’s group is 14th in the league in net rating through the first two weeks of the season.
Until Utah proves that it can have a functional offense (29th in offensive rating right now), it’s a tough team to trust on the road.
Pick: Pelicans -5.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2