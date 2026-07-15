Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
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The Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs continue their journey at the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday night, and it’s possible No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson will be in action.
Peterson missed Utah’s last game – which was a back-to-back – but the Jazz have not officially ruled him out for the rest of the summer.
Fans were able to get a good look at Peterson in both the Salt Lake City Summer League and in Las Vegas, and he’s showcased some elite offensive ability.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are 2-1 in Summer League after wins over the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, riding a big game from second-year wing Carter Bryant (19 points) against New York.
Can San Antonio pull off an upset to move to 3-1 on Wednesday?
While betting on Summer League is extremely tough since teams are playing unusual rotations and are focused on development, the odds do give us some insight into the strength of each team’s young core.
Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Summer League showdown.
Jazz vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz -3.5 (-110)
- Spurs +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: -162
- Spurs: +136
Total
- 176.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 15
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Jazz record: 1-2
- Spurs record: 2-1
Jazz vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Spurs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Jazz vs. Spurs Key Player to Watch
RJ Davis, Guard, Spurs
I’d usually put Peterson in this spot since he’s easily the highest-profile player in this game, but I’m not sure the Jazz will send him out there after he played four games between Salt Lake and Las Vegas.
So, why not take a look at Davis, who dropped 20 in his last game for San Antono?
The former North Carolina star spent last season with the South Bay Lakers, averaging over 18 points per game. He was named to the All-NBA G League Rookie Team, and he has a chance to earn a two-way contract this offseason.
While the Spurs are loaded at the guard spot and may not end up keeping Davis, the young guard has put up 12.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 24 minutes per game in Las Vegas. He should have a big role as San Antonio looks to make a jump in the standings on Wednesday.
Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Utah sat Peterson and several other key young players in a matchup earlier in the week, losing by 22 points to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Since Utah already played some games this summer before Las Vegas, it may play a much different rotation going forward with lottery picks like Ace Bailey and Peterson potentially out.
Meanwhile, the Spurs won by 10 points earlier this week without Bryant or first-round pick Tarris Reed in action.
San Antonio has been pretty impressive defensively this summer, allowing just 49 points to New York and 80 to Milwaukee to win two games in a row.
I’ll take the points with the Spurs, as the Jazz could be short-handed in this game.
Pick: Spurs +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.