Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs continue their journey at the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday night, and it’s possible No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson will be in action.

Peterson missed Utah’s last game – which was a back-to-back – but the Jazz have not officially ruled him out for the rest of the summer.

My understanding is that it will be a day of decision made at some point tomorrow.



He hasn’t been confirmed as active or officially ruled out. https://t.co/BGjPq5BxOM — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) July 15, 2026

Fans were able to get a good look at Peterson in both the Salt Lake City Summer League and in Las Vegas, and he’s showcased some elite offensive ability.

Darryn Peterson’s averages through 4 Summer League games:



- 25 PPG, 5.5 APG, 3 RPG, 1.3 BPG, 1 SPG

- 38.5 3PT% on 6.5 attempts per game

- 43.1 FG%, 55.3 TS%, 1.1 A/TO

- .583 FTr (!!!) and .361 3PTr#Superstar pic.twitter.com/qW6aikwwWV — Art Cummings (@ArtTakesNote) July 13, 2026

Meanwhile, the Spurs are 2-1 in Summer League after wins over the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, riding a big game from second-year wing Carter Bryant (19 points) against New York.

Can San Antonio pull off an upset to move to 3-1 on Wednesday?

While betting on Summer League is extremely tough since teams are playing unusual rotations and are focused on development, the odds do give us some insight into the strength of each team’s young core.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Summer League showdown.

Jazz vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz -3.5 (-110)

Spurs +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jazz: -162

Spurs: +136

Total

176.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Jazz vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Jazz record: 1-2

Spurs record: 2-1

Jazz vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Spurs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Jazz vs. Spurs Key Player to Watch

RJ Davis, Guard, Spurs

I’d usually put Peterson in this spot since he’s easily the highest-profile player in this game, but I’m not sure the Jazz will send him out there after he played four games between Salt Lake and Las Vegas.

So, why not take a look at Davis, who dropped 20 in his last game for San Antono?

The former North Carolina star spent last season with the South Bay Lakers, averaging over 18 points per game. He was named to the All-NBA G League Rookie Team, and he has a chance to earn a two-way contract this offseason.

While the Spurs are loaded at the guard spot and may not end up keeping Davis, the young guard has put up 12.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 24 minutes per game in Las Vegas. He should have a big role as San Antonio looks to make a jump in the standings on Wednesday.

Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

Utah sat Peterson and several other key young players in a matchup earlier in the week, losing by 22 points to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Since Utah already played some games this summer before Las Vegas, it may play a much different rotation going forward with lottery picks like Ace Bailey and Peterson potentially out.

Meanwhile, the Spurs won by 10 points earlier this week without Bryant or first-round pick Tarris Reed in action.

San Antonio has been pretty impressive defensively this summer, allowing just 49 points to New York and 80 to Milwaukee to win two games in a row.

I’ll take the points with the Spurs, as the Jazz could be short-handed in this game.

Pick: Spurs +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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