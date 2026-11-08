Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 8

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a fast start in the 2026-27 season, winning seven of their 10 games while covering the spread in 90 percent of them – the best mark in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards (knee) is out of the lineup for the next few months, but the Wolves have the No. 3 defense in the league which has helped them beat some big-time opponents, including a win over Houston last week.

Oddsmakers have set the Wolves as 11.5-point favorites at home on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, who are off to a 1-8 start in nine games.

The Jazz lost Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic to injuries early this season, leaving them extremely thin in the frontcourt after they traded away Walker Kessler in the offseason. Plus, Lauri Markkanen is questionable on Sunday with a wrist injury and guard Keyonte George is questionable with an illness.

Does that open the door for the Wolves to cover for the 10th time this season?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +11.5 (-114)

Timberwolves -11.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Jazz: +443

Timberwolves: -597

Total

223.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Jazz vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (MIN), Jazz+, KJZZ-TV, NBA League Pass

Jazz record: 1-8

Timberwolves record: 7-3

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Lauri Markkanen – questionable

Timberwolves Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo – out

Anthony Edwards – out

Joan Beringer – questionable

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

LaMelo Ball UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-102)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why I’m fading LaMelo Ball in this matchup with Utah:

This season, Ball is averaging over three 3-pointers per game on over eight attempts per night for the Timberwolves, and he’s taken on a bigger scoring load with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined.

Ball has cleared this line in five of his 10 games in the 2026-27 season, yet I’m fading him on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz.

Utah is No. 10 in the league in opponent 3s made per game, and Ball has seven games this season with fewer than 13 3-point attempts, clearing this line in just two of them. So, if the volume isn’t there against Utah, he’s going to have a tough time hitting four or more shots from deep.

While the former top-five pick is shooting 38.4 percent from deep, I think this a tough matchup for him on Sunday.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Utah has been one of the worst teams in the league to open the season, ranking 26th in net rating while winning just one of nine games.

After making some win-now moves last season and in the offseason, the Jazz are struggling with Jusuf Nurkic and Jaren Jackson Jr. injured, and it has put them in a tough spot on the road against this Timberwolves team.

Anthony Edwards may be out, but the Wolves are No. 1 in the league in net rating, covering the spread in nine of their 10 games.

Meanwhile, Utah is a league-worst 1-8 against the spread and hasn’t covered in a game on the road (0-4).

With the Jazz still down multiple rotation players, I can’t back them against a Wolves team that is eighth in offense and third in defense through the first three weeks of regular-season action.

Pick: Timberwolves -11.5 (-106 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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