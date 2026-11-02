Is Jeffery Simmons Playing Tonight? (Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 8)

The Chicago Bears made a massive splash ahead of Week 8 of the 2026 season, adding defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Chicago gave up two first-round picks as part of the deal, but the 5-2 Bears clearly believe they can win the Super Bowl this season. Oddsmakers agree, as DraftKings moved the Bears from +1400 to +1200 to win the title after the deal.

Simmons is set to make his Bears debut on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, though he may not play a full workload of snaps. According to Bears head coach Ben Johnson, Simmons will still play a big role, though it may not be as much as he would had he been with the team from the onset of the season.

“He might not be quite that high Week 1 for us, but he certainly has shown the ability to carry a load,” Johnson said.

Johnson doesn't seem concerned with Simmons' adjustment to Chicago's scheme, and the Pro Bowl defensive tackle has made a major impact during his time with Tennessee in 2026.

“He’s played a lot of football, he’s been in a few different defensive schemes, and I think DA (Dennis Allen) is going to be able to find a spot to do what he does best,” Johnson said. “We don’t want him thinking out there, and that’s what you’re conscious of coming into a new team, but he’s a smart guy and we’ve been encouraged by what we’ve seen so far.”

Even though Simmons is expected to play, the Bears remain three-point underdogs in the latest odds for this NFC showdown. It's worth noting that the Seahawks also made a big trade this week, acquiring All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

This season, Simmons already has four sacks, 38 tackles and six tackles for loss. A four-time All-Pro, Simmons had 11.0 sacks during the 2025 season. He should help improve a Chicago defense that is 19th in EPA/Rush through seven weeks and 14th in EPA/Play. The Bears allowed the most yards per play in the NFL through their first seven games.

It'll be interesting to see just how many snaps Simmons plays, but based on Johnson's comments, it appears he'll have a pretty big role in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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