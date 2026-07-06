Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Two of the top-ranked Americans at Wimbledon will face off with a trip to the semifinals on the line, as No. 7-ranked Coco Gauff takes on No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula.

Gauff is appearing in her first quarterfinal at Wimbledon, though she’s battled her way to get here, going the distance in three straight matches. Gauff held off No. 11-ranked Belinda Bencic in Round 4 on Sunday.

Pegula had an impressive showing in Round 4 as well, beating Iva Jovic in three sets to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the first time since 2023.

After an early exit at the French Open, Pegula played in the Grass Court Championships in Berlin and made the final.

This is the ninth time that Pegula and Gauff will match up in their careers, and Pegula has a slight edge (5-3). Can she keep that going as the favorite in this quarterfinal match?

Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jessica Pegula: -164

Coco Gauff: +134

Total

22.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff History and Wimbledon Performance

Jessica Pegula

Pegula won her first three matches in straight sets before taking down Jovic (4-6, 6-3, 6-1) on Sunday. The American has a win over Gauff in their last meeting, though the two have split their last four head-to-head matchups dating back to 2024.

On grass, Pegula had a win in straight sets back in 2024 while Gauff had one in 2023.

In her career at Wimbledon, Pegula has just one quarterfinal appearance, and she was actually a first-round exit in 2025.

Coco Gauff

Gauff is in the quarters for the first time in her career at Wimbledon, as she was bounced in Round 1 in 2025 and Round 4 in 2024.

Gauff has three fourth-round appearances at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but this is the first year she’s really broken through. After a third-round exit at Roland Garros, Gauff would love to make a deep run at Wimbledon, especially now that No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka is eliminated.

Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Pick

Gauff has never made it this far at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and the cracks in her game have started to show over the last few rounds.

Gauff nearly lost to Bencic on Sunday, dropping the first set, and she had to win a tiebreak in the third set of the second round to advance.

Pegula has beaten Gauff in five of their eight meetings all time, including their last matchup on grass back in 2024.

Prior to her match against Jovic in the fourth round, Pegula had not dropped a set in this tournament, and she does have a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon under her belt.

Both of these Americans fell short at the French Open, but Pegula’s semifinal showing at the Australian Open stands out this year. She made the final at the Grass Court Championships in Berlin before Wimbledon and won twice (the Dubai Tennis Championship and the Charleston Open) already in 2026.

I think she advances to the semis on Tuesday.

Pick: Pegula Moneyline (-164 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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