Jets vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans were two of the worst teams in the NFL last season, and now they'll face each other in a Week 1 game with one of the two teams walking away with a 1-0 record to begin their 2026 campaigns.

The Jets retained Aaron Glenn this offseason and brought in multiple veterans in hopes of having a roster that's good enough to compete for a postseason berth. Meanwhile, the Titans moved on from Brian Callahan and brought in Robert Saleh as their new head coach, the former coach of the Jets who served as the 49ers' defensive coordinator last season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 1 game.

Jets vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Jets +1.5 (-110)

Titans -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jets +106

Titans -124

Total

OVER 39.5 (-110)

UNDER 39.5 (-110)

Jets vs. Titans How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 13

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Jets record: 0-0

Titans record: 0-0

Jets vs. Titans Betting Trends

The Jets are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Titans

The OVER is 5-5 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Jets are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in the Jets' last 10 games

The Titans are 5-5 in their last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in the Titans' last 10 games

Jets vs. Titans Key Player to Watch

Cam Ward, QB - Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward had a rough rookie season, so the Titans will be looking for him to take a step forward in his development in 2026. He completed just 59.8% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Titans fans are hoping that a new coaching staff will help Ward improve on his 2025 performance.

Jets vs. Titans Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Titans to win and cover as small favorites:

Let's remember that the New York Jets were dead last in the NFL in 2025 in DVOA. So, what did one of the worst teams in the NFL do? Did they scrap the roster, fire their head coach, and become younger to begin a rebuild? No, they kept their head coach and added a ton of old players who are past their prime, like Geno Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Demario Davis, and David Onyemata. That's a bold strategy; let's see if it works out for them.

Meanwhile, the Titans cleaned house and brought in Robert Saleh, who I still think can be a great NFL head coach. People forget that the Jets' defense was one of the best in the NFL when he was with them, and they haven't been the same since they fired him.

I'll take the Titans as short home favorites.

Pick: Titans -1.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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