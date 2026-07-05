Jiri Lehecka vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Fourth Round

French Open winner Alexander Zverev is eyeing a second Grand Slam win in a row, and he’s through to the fourth round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Zverev’s Wimbledon journey started off with a tough match against Alexander Blockx, as he went to four sets and three tiebreakers to advance to Round 2. Since then, the German has dominated, knocking off Marcos Giron in straight sets in Round 3 to advance.

He’ll take on No. 13-ranked Jiri Lehecka on Monday with a trip to the quarterfinals on line. Lehecka has dropped just one set at Wimbledon in 2026, and he’s beaten Zverev once in his career.

The two have not faced off since 2023, but oddsmakers have the French Open winner set as a pretty sizable favorite on Monday.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s history at Wimbledon and my prediction for this fourth-round match.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jiri Lehecka: +237

Alexander Zverev: -303

Total

40.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Jiri Lehecka vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Jiri Lehecka vs. Alexander Zverev History and Wimbledon Performance

Jiri Lehecka

Lehecka made the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2023, and he was a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open in 2025. However, 2026 has been a rough year for him at Grand Slams, as he was knocked out in the first round of both the Australian Open and French Open.

Lehecka is 1-1 against Zverev in his career, with his win coming in 2023 at the United Cup.

Alexander Zverev

Zverev struggled at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2025, losing in the first round to Arthur Rinderknech. However, he has bounced back nicely in 2026, losing just one of the 10 sets that he’s played.

Prior to his 2025 exit, he had made at least the third round in his last three starts at Wimbledon.

Zverev beat Lehecka in their last meeting (in 2023 in Dubai), but there isn’t any recent history between these two. The No. 2-ranked player is looking to build on a strong start to 2026, as he won the French Open and was a semifinalist at the Australian Open.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick

Zverev has only dropped one set at Wimbledon in 2026, so there is some value in betting on him to win this match in straight sets.

However, Lehecka has won three of the five sets between these two in their careers, so I think there’s a case for him winning at least one set in this match.

So, I’m taking Zverev to cover the set spread (-1.5), which means this bet will cash if he wins 3-1 or 3-0 on Monday.

The French Open champion has been solid on grass in his career (48-24) while Lehecka is 11-25 against top-10 players and 15-10 on grass in his career.

Lehecka is playing much better at Wimbledon than his first two Grand Slam events in 2026, but I can’t fade Zverev at his current form. I think this is the “safest” way to bet on the No. 2-ranked player on Monday.

Pick: Zverev -1.5 Sets (-165 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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