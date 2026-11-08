Is Jonathan Taylor Playing Today? (Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Colts in NFL Week 9)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but it appears he's going to stay put, barring a last-second offer that blows Indy away.

As a result, Taylor will play for the Colts in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the "most likely" outcome at the deadline is Taylor remaining in Indy. He is under contract through the 2028 season, so the Colts shouldn't be in a rush to trade him this season.

Pelissero: “Most likely” outcome for Jonathan Taylor is remaining with the Colts.



No team has come close to offering the premium capital that would persuade them to trade Taylor. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 7, 2026

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated spoke to multiple oddsmakers about the potential impact a Taylor deal could have on the futures market with contenders like Denver, Green Bay, Minnesota and others interested in the star back.

“That player is Jonathan Taylor,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated when asked which player would move the needle the most at the deadline. “Wherever he lands, it's going to have a seismic impact on the playoff race, especially if he ends up going to Minnesota, as has been floated out.”

Taylor is one of the most dynamic runners in the league, putting up 1,431 rushing yards in the 2024 season and 1,585 rushing yards last season. This season, the former second-round pick is averaging 4.1 yards per carry and has eight scores for a Colts team that has just two wins and is way out of the playoff race.

In Week 8, Taylor had eight carries and four receptions in a blowout loss to Jacksonville, playing a season-low 62.3 percent of the Colts' snaps. If the team isn't planning on trading him, it may not limit his workload ahead of the deadline.

Here's a look at how I'd bet on the star back in the prop market against Dallas.

Best Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 9

Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD (-135)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Taylor struggled on the ground in Week 8 against Jacksonville's No. 1-ranked run defense, but he has a much easier matchup on Sunday against Dallas.

The Cowboys are allowing 5.0 yards per carry in 2026 (31st in the NFL) and have already given up 10 rushing scores. They are just 29th in the league in EPA/Rush, so the Colts should look to attack with their ground game on Sunday.

Even though Indy is well out of the playoff race in the AFC, it has no incentive to lose this season since it traded away its first-round pick to the New York Jets. So, Taylor should remain a key part of the Colts' offense as long as he's still on the team.

I love betting on him at this price to find the end zone against one of the worst defenses in the NFL .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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