Is Jonathon Brooks Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered at the University of Texas last season.
Brooks, who was activated this week by Carolina to the 53-man roster (if he hadn’t been he’d be out for the season), has yet to make his NFL debut.
According to The Athletic's Joe Person, there is a chance that Carolina will hold out the rookie for another week.
The Panthers have been rolling in their running game with Chuba Hubbard leading the way, and the former fourth-round pick has performed so well that the Panthers decided to give him a contract extension earlier this week.
That could be a sign that Carolina is willing to hold Brooks out until he is fully healthy, but the second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft could also end up being a nice one-two punch with Hubbard in the backfield.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oddsmakers have yet to release rushing props for Brooks in Week 10, a sign that they are unsure of his workload – or if he’ll even play – in Week 10.
However, Brooks is set at +260 to score a touchdown if he does suit up. For comparison, Hubbard is +100 to find the end zone, something he’s done in five of his last seven games.
This story will be updated when Brook’s official status for Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. EST kickoff is announced.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.