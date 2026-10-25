Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Lions in NFL Week 7)

Greeb Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to make his 2026 season debut on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Jacobs was activated from the Commissioner's Exempt List on Saturday, paving the way for him to return for a Packers team that has struggled mightily running the ball, ranking dead last in the league in rushing yard and yards per cary (2.9) in 2026.

Packers activated RB Josh Jacobs and he is expected to play Sunday at Detroit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2026

The former first-round pick has not played in a game in the 2026 season after he was charged with two misdemeanors after a dispute with his ex-girlfriend. Earlier in the year, Jacobs accepted a non contest plea agreement for a misdemeanor charge of battery.

According to multiple reports, even though Jacobs is eligible to return, the league's investigation into him will remain open, so it reserves the right to discipline the star running back further if necessary.

"Josh has dedicated the last several months to bettering himself, and he accepts responsibility for his actions," Jacobs' attorneys attorneys Clarence F. Duchac III, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld told Sports Illustrated in a statement. "He is excited to get back to work and on the field with his teammates. Josh is grateful for the support he is receiving from his teammates, coaches, the Packers organization, and the greatest fans in the world. Since there are ongoing legal matters, he will not have any further comment."

The Packers had been relying on Marshawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks (now on IR), Pierre Strong and Kaleb Johnson in their backfield. So, Jacobs is massive upgrade that should rejuvenate this offense.

Last season, Jacobs rushed for 929 yards on 234 carries (4.0 yards per carry) in 15 games. He found the end zone 13 times on the ground, and he added 36 catches (on 44 targets) for 282 yards and an additional score.

How will he fare in his 2026 debut? Here's a look at how to bet on the star back in the prop market in a crucial NFC North battle.

Best Josh Jacobs Prop Bet in Week 7 vs. Lions

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Even though Jacobs is making his return in Week 7, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan is fading him in the prop market against Detroit:

Josh Jacobs UNDER 49.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Josh Jacobs will be making his return to the field this week, but I'm not convinced that he's going to be productive, nor is he going to get many carries. He'll likely be brought back into the offense slowly until he finds his form again, and even if he does get the majority of carries, I don't trust the Packers' offensive line to block well enough for him to go over his rushing yards total. The Packers are 27th in rush EPA and 25th in rush success rate. I don't think the Packers' other running backs are to blame for those issues.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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