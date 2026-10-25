Packers vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7

The Detroit Lions are fresh off their BYE and looking to get hot after a 3-2 start, highlighted by a defense that has struggled to stop any offense in the league.

They'll face their NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers, who have strung together three straight wins heading into this week.

You can find my best bet in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're going to break down three of my favorite prop bets. Let's dive into it.

Packers vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Josh Jacobs UNDER 49.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 79.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Tucker Kraft Anytime Touchdown (+175)

Josh Jacobs UNDER 49.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Josh Jacobs will be making his return to the field this week, but I'm not convinced that he's going to be productive, nor is he going to get many carries. He'll likely be brought back into the offense slowly until he finds his form again, and even if he does get the majority of carries, I don't trust the Packers' offensive line to block well enough for him to go over his rushing yards total. The Packers are 27th in rush EPA and 25th in rush success rate. I don't think the Packers' other running backs are to blame for those issues.

Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 79.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been averaging 74.4 receiving yards per game this season, and I expect that mark to improve when he faces a Packers defense that's 14th in opponent dropback success rate. Fresh off the BYE week, I expect the Lions to target St. Brown early and often as they try to keep pace with the Packers offense, which should be able to put up points against the Detroit defense.

Tucker Kraft Anytime Touchdown (+175)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Tucker Kraft to score a touchdown as my No. 8-ranked prop for Week 7:

The Lions have done a horrific job defending against tight ends this season. Despite playing one fewer game than the majority of the league, they have given up nine more receptions to tight ends than any other team in the NFL. They have also already allowed 545 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to the position. Unless Brian Branch's return completely fixes that problem, it could be a huge game for the Packers' tight end, Tucker Kraft.

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