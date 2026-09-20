Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Jets in NFL Week 2)

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after he was charged with two misdemeanors after a dispute with his ex-girlfriend.

The league has yet to announce discipline of Jacobs, and he’ll be ineligible to suit up for Green Bay until he’s taken off the Commissioner’s Exempt List. Jacobs is currently in the middle of legal proceedings for the case, and the NFL and conducting it’s own audit of the situation to determine if he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that the league could consider Jacobs’ time on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as part of a potential suspension this season.

Schefter: NFL could count time spent on commissioner's exempt list for any potential suspension for Josh Jacobs. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also reported that the star running back could be looking at a four-to-six game ban, but the league has yet to make a decision on Jacobs.

With Jacobs sidelined in Week 1, the Packers turned to a duo of Marshawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks at running back. Lloyd led the team in carries (13) against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for 37 yards. Brooks had a more efficient day on the ground – seven carries for 29 yards – in the loss. Neither player caught a pass from Jordan Love, though both were targeted once.

Replacing Jacobs isn’t easy for the Green Bay offense, as the former first-round pick had a huge 2025 season, rushing for 929 yards on 234 carries (4.0 yards per carry) in 15 games. Jacobs found the end zone 13 times on the ground, and he added 36 catches (on 44 targets) for 282 yards and an additional score.

Despite losing in Week 1, the Packers are favored on the road in Week 2 against the New York Jets. The Green Bay passing offense was solid in Week 1, as Jordan Love threw for 387 yards against Minnesota, but the team fell apart in the second half as the Vikings scored 29 unanswered points.

It’s currently unclear when Jacobs will be eligible to return for Green Bay, which means bettors need to look elsewhere when betting on this offense.

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite play for the Pack in his Player Prop Countdown earlier this week.

Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Jets

Matthew Golden Anytime TD +240 (FanDuel)

Matthew Golden hauled in six receptions for the Packers in Week 1, but he had the third-most targets of any pass-catcher across the league with 12. Despite competing for targets with Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, the Packers clearly want to get him the ball. The Jets' defense shut down the pass last week, but given the fact that they were facing Cam Ward and the Titans, I'm not intimidated by their results. Jordan Love should be able to attack this defense through the air, and Golden is a great bet to find the end zone at +240.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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