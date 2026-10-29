Is Josh Jacobs Playing Tonight? (Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Packers in NFL Week 8)

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is set to play in his second game of the 2026 NFL season, as he remains off the team's injury report ahead of Thursday night's battle against the Carolina Panthers.

Jacobs was activated from the Commissioner's Exempt List on Saturday, making his season debut in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. The former first-round pick is expected to provide a major boost to a running game that currently is dead last in the league in rushing yard and yards per cary (2.9) in 2026.

The star running back missed the first six games of the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List after he was charged with two misdemeanors after a dispute with his ex-girlfriend. Earlier in the year, Jacobs accepted a non contest plea agreement for a misdemeanor charge of battery.

"Josh has dedicated the last several months to bettering himself, and he accepts responsibility for his actions," Jacobs' attorneys attorneys Clarence F. Duchac III, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld told Sports Illustrated in a statement. "He is excited to get back to work and on the field with his teammates. Josh is grateful for the support he is receiving from his teammates, coaches, the Packers organization, and the greatest fans in the world. Since there are ongoing legal matters, he will not have any further comment."

In his 2026 debut, Jacobs played 52.2 percent of the offensive snaps for Green Bay, handling 11 carries for 36 yards while catching five of his seven targets for 55 yards and a score. Jacobs could see an even bigger role in Week 8 against a Carolina team that has been awful against the run in 2026.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the star running back now that he's set to play again on Thursday.

Best Josh Jacobs Prop Bet vs. Panthers in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ahead of Thursday's game, I shared my favorite prop bets for this matchup, and I believe Jacobs could have a huge game on the ground against this Carolina run defense:

Josh Jacobs OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Carolina is allowing 5.2 yards per carry in the 2026 season, and it was torched by Tampa Bay in Week 7 on the ground.

Josh Jacobs made his season debut in Week 7 and immediately had a positive impact on the offense, rushing 11 times for 36 yards and catching five of his seven targets for 55 yards and a score. While the running room still wasn't there for a Packers offense that is dead last in the NFL in yards per carry this season, Week 8 is a great bounce-back spot.

Jacobs played 52.2 percent of Green Bay’s snaps in Week 7, and I imagine his role will only grow from here as long as he stays healthy. The Packers should look to establish the run early against this Panthers team that has fallen to 30th in the league in EPA/Rush.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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