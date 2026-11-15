Is Kenneth Walker III Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Falcons in NFL Week 10)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has been one of the best offensive players in the league this season, and he's currently in the mix to win Offensive Player of the Year and a fringe MVP candidate.

Unfortunately, Walker won't suit up in Week 10 after he came in on Friday with a tight groin. The Chiefs did not have the star back practice, and he was officially questionable for Sunday's game with the Atlanta Falcons before it was reported on Saturday that he would not play.

Chiefs are going to hold out RB Kenneth Walker for Sunday’s game at Atlanta after he injured his groin during Thursday’s practice, per source. The Chiefs, in the words of a source, “want to give him a week.” pic.twitter.com/aA54MxDIpd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2026

For now, the betting market has not adjusted the Chiefs' odds against the Falcons, keeping them as road favorites even with Walker sidelined. Head coach Andy Reid had not committed to Walker playing on Friday, which was a bit of an ominous sign for the star back in Week 10.

Kansas City opened the week as a three-point favorite on the road, and it remains in the same spot in the odds at DraftKings. It's possible this line could drop a half point by the time the game kicks off.

Rookie running back Emmett Johnson will be next in line for carries in the Chiefs' backfield, and he's shown an impressive burst in his first NFL season.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP, Walker has transformed the Kansas City offense in the 2026 season. He's averaging 5.5 yards per carry, rushing the ball 159 times for 872 yards and seven scores. He's well on his way to a 1,000-yard season on the ground, and he's also made a major impact as a pass catcher.

Walker has 26 catches (on 36 targets) for 172 yards and four more touchdowns. He's found the end zone in five of the Chiefs' eight games, scoring at least two times in all five of those games.

His next chance to play will be in Week 11 when Kansas City takes on the Arizona Cardinals.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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