Is Kenneth Walker III Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Cardinals)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker has been downgraded to out after he was dealing with multiple ailments ahead of Week 14.
Seattle had originally listed Walker as questionable on its injury report.
With Walker out, former second-round pick Zach Charbonnet should assume a work horse role for the Seahawks.
Earlier this season, when Walker was out with an abdomen injury, Charbonnet made multiple starts, tallying 19 and 21 touches in those matchups.
Walker won’t be easy to replace, though. This season, he already has seven rushing scores and 524 yards in 10 games. He has struggled with his efficiency, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.
Here’s how to wager on Charbonnet in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Best Zach Charbonnet Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 65.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -120
The Seahawks running back cleared this rushing yards prop in one of his two starts, but he did have a solid floor when it came to carrying the ball, attempting 14 and 18 carries in those games.
Now, he takes on an Arizona defense that ranks 25th in the NFL in EPA/Rush, which could mean he’s in line for a solid showing on Sunday.
Charbonnet did run for 22 yards on six carries against the Cardinals in Week 12, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him push the 20-carry threshold in Week 14. He’s worth a shot to go OVER his rushing yards given the lack of value in his touchdown prop.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.