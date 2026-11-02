Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks are off to a strong start in the 2026-27 season, winning four of their first six games and three in a row to put themselves in the playoff mix in the West.

Flagg and the Mavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is showing that he’s a serious All-NBA candidate this season.

Dallas is favored at home on Monday against the winless Sacramento Kings, who have dropped six games in a row and are in the running for the worst team in the league. The Kings have ran things through lottery pick Darius Acuff Jr. this season, but that’s led to some extremely shaky results.

Acuff is shooting under 40 percent from the field on over 20 shots per game, and the Kings have clearly moved away from the veteran core of Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine.

The Kings are in danger of landing in the relegation zone in the Western Conference, and they don’t have an obvious win on the schedule in the coming week. Can Dallas take care of business to get to 5-2?

The return of Kyrie Irving has certainly raised the ceiling of this Mavs team, which was a lottery squad in the 2025-26 campaign.

Let’s check out the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Kings vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +10.5 (-112)

Mavs -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Kings: +320

Mavs: -408

Total

232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kings vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): KFAA-TV, MavsTV, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Kings record: 0-6

Mavs record: 4-2

Kings vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Dylan Cardwell – questionable

Zach LaVine – questionable

Keegan Murray – out

Sean Pedulla – out

Maxime Raynaud – out

Ben Simmons – out

Mavs Injury Report

Santi Aldama – doubtful

Tarik Biberovic – out

Sergio de Larrea – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Kyrie Irving – questionable

Caleb Martin – available

Kings vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER 38.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-107)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love Flagg in the prop market against the Kings:

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is off to a great start in the 2026-27 season, averaging 26.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from 3.

Flagg is coming off 33 points, nine rebounds and six dimes in a win over the Houston Rockets his last time out, and he’s cleared 38.5 points, rebounds and assists in all but one game. The game he missed it? He was injured in the first half and did not return against Indiana, dropping 14 points, five boards and six dimes in 17 minutes of action.

Since returning, Flagg has put up 45, 39 and 48 PRA in three games, and he takes on the lowly Sacramento Kings on Monday. Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable for Dallas, so Flagg could have an even bigger role than usual in this matchup.

On top of that, the former No. 1 overall pick should be able to score at will against a Kings team that is 29th in defensive rating and opponent points per game in the 2026-27 season.

If the 3-point shot comes around for Flagg this season, he’s going to be a lock to make an All-NBA team.

Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Kings have the worst net rating in the NBA this season (minus-17.8), and that makes them nearly impossible to bet on in a road date with a surging Dallas team.

The Mavericks are coming off impressive wins against Miami, Oklahoma City and Houston, covering the spread in four of their six games. Meanwhile, the Kings are just 1-5 against the spread with several losses by double digits.

On the road, Sacramento has a 31-point loss to Memphis, a 12-point loss to New Orleans, a 27-point loss to San Antonio and a 25-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

So, it’s very possible that Dallas can win this game by 11 or more points, especially if Irving is able to play. The Mavs are 12th in the league in net rating (plus-2.9), and they’ve knocked off multiple playoff-caliber teams over a tough six-game stretch.

I’m buying the Mavs to win and cover at home against the worst team in the NBA.

Pick: Mavs -10.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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