Kings vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

A pair of lottery picks are expected to square off on Tuesday night in Summer League, as Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. takes on Brooklyn Nets rookie Mikel Brown Jr.

Brooklyn selected Brown with the No. 6 overall pick, allowing Acuff to fall to the Kings at No. 7 after an impressive season with the Arkansas Razorbacks and John Calipari.

Acuff has gotten off to a slow start in Summer League, shooting 10-for-34 from the field, scoring 19 and 14 points in his two appearances. Meanwhile, Brown had 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting in his lone appearance against the New York Knicks, as he sat out the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday.

Assuming both players are in the lineup on Tuesday, both fan bases will get an early glimpse into the future of the franchise at the guard position.

Oddsmakers have set the Kings as slight favorites in this game, even though the Nets have a ton of first-round picks from 2025 and 2026 on their Summer League roster.

Betting on Summer League is extremely tough, as teams are focused on player development and don’t really have set rotations on a night-to-night basis. Usually, I’d stay away from wagering on these games, but the odds give us some insight into the perception around the young core for each of these teams.

So, let’s examine the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s marquee matchup between Acuff and Brown.

Kings vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings -2.5 (-105)

Nets +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Kings: -142

Nets: +120

Total

179.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kings vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Kings record: 1-1

Nets record: 1-1

Kings vs. Nets Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Nets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Kings vs. Nets Key Player to Watch

Darius Acuff, Guard, Kings

Acuff already faced the Nets once this summer in Salt Lake City, dropping 25 points on 29 shots. Overall, he’s shooting just 31 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3 this summer, and the Kings certainly would love to see him put together an efficient performance before things wrap up in Las Vegas.

Darius Acuff Jr. vs Nets in NBA SL Debut..



25 PTS (9-29 FG, 1-9 3PT, 5-7 FTs)

4 AST

2 REBS

1 STLS



Should he have been the 1st PG off the board??? pic.twitter.com/62X2q41ysa — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 5, 2026

The Kings guard has been critical of himself, saying he needs to play better after shooting 6-for-20 in his Vegas debut.

Acuff and Brown are going to be linked – along with No. 5 overall pick Keaton Wagler – for quite some time in what was a loaded draft class. Since Brown didn’t play in the Salt Lake matchup against the Kings, it’ll be interesting to see how the two players fare in a head-to-head setting.

Kings vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are 1-1 so far in Las Vegas, but it’s pretty clear the Nets could field a much deeper team with Danny Wolf, Ben Saraf, Drake Powell and others participating in Summer League.

Sacramento won the meeting in Salt Lake City by three points, but Brown didn’t suit up in that matchup and Acuff had one of his better showings – albeit inefficient – of the summer.

I’ll admit that betting a side in Summer League is very volatile, but if the Nets play several of their first-round selections from 2025 in addition to Brown, they should be the deeper team in this matchup. Brooklyn won its lone Vegas game with Brown in action.

Pick: Nets +2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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