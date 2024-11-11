Kings vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Keegan Murray Undervalued, Bet DeMar DeRozan)
A player prop darling last season, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama hasn’t taken the league by storm in his second season like some expected he would.
There’s a lot of time left in the 2024-25 season, but Wemby has a tough matchup against the Sacramento Kings and All-Star caliber big man Domantas Sabonis on Monday.
One of my favorite ways to bet on this game comes in the prop market, especially with Devin Vassell returning to action for the Spurs after missing their first nine games with an injury.
Here’s a breakdown of the top props for this Western Conference battle.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Kings vs. Spurs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Stephon Castle UNDER 12.5 Points (-130)
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 23.5 Points (-125)
- Keegan Murray Double-Double (+260)
Stephon Castle UNDER 12.5 Points (-130)
Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has played well this season, and he’s been in the team’s starting lineup for the last three games with Vassell working his way back from injury and Jeremy Sochan out.
Castle is averaging just 8.4 points per game, but he scored 14 and 23 points in his last two games. The rookie took double-digit shots in both of those games, but I’m not sold on him putting up another big scoring game on Monday.
With Vassell potentially playing more minutes on Monday and beyond, Castle could see his role on offense slip a bit. Plus, the rookie is coming off a great shooting game (3-for-7 from 3) compared to his season average of 19.4 percent.
Castle is also shooting just 37.3 percent from the field, clearing this line in two of 10 games. I’ll fade him here with oddsmakers jumping this prop way up after his 23-point game.
DeMar DeRozan OVER 23.5 Points (-125)
This is a homecoming game for DeMar DeRozan, who spent several seasons in San Antonio after a trade from the Toronto Raptors.
The star wing has been scoring the ball at a high level this season, averaging 25.2 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field. DeRozan had a smooth 34 in an overtime win over Phoenix on Sunday night.
In 10 games, DeRozan has cleared 23.5 points six times, landing on exactly 23 points twice. He’s also put up at least 20 in nine of his 10 games.
Given DeRozan’s usage on offense – over 17 shots per game – I expect him to push this point total against his former squad.
Keegan Murray Double-Double (+260)
This may be the sneakiest prop on the board for Monday’s action.
Kings forward Keegan Murray has been a beast on the glass this season, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game. He’s picked up at least 10 boards in five of his last six games, yet oddsmakers have him at +260 to record a double-double in this game.
San Antonio comes into this game at ninth in the league in rebounding percentage, but Murray is playing a ton of minutes (38.1 per game) for the Kings this season – a sign that he’ll have the chances to grab 10 or more boards.
Overall, Murray is averaging 13.7 rebound chances per game this season, and he’s picked up a double-double in four of his last six games. Don’t sleep on him at this price on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.