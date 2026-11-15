Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

The New York Knicks are off to a slow start in their title defense, winning just six of their first 12 games and falling to 0-2 in the NBA Cup Group Play with a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

New York didn’t have much time to rest after that loss, as it heads to Toronto for an evening matchup with former Knick RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are underdogs in this matchup with All-NBA wing Kawhi Leonard out and All-Star forward Scottie Barnes questionable for this game.

The Raptors got off to a fast start, but Leonard’s knee injury and Barnes’ groin issue have hurt the team’s offense, leading to seven losses in their last 10 games. The Raptors are now under .500 entering Sunday’s contest.

Can the Knicks take this divisional battle and get back on track? New York gave the Raptors major problems in the 2025-26 season, winning all five of the meetings between these teams, extending their win streak to 13 straight against Toronto.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -4.5 (-118)

Raptors +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Knicks: -197

Raptors: +165

Total

217.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Knicks vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): MSG, TSN, NBA League Pass

Knicks record: 6-6

Raptors record: 5-7

Knicks vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

None to report

Raptors Injury Report

Scottie Barnes – questionable

Nate Bittle – out

Kawhi Leonard – out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – out

Malachi Smith – out

Knicks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 19.5 Points (-119)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why Towns is a great bet to score 20 or more points against Toronto:

Karl-Anthony Towns has gotten off to a strong start for the Knicks in the 2026-27 season, averaging 21.1 points per game while shooting over 54 percent from the field and exactly 40 percent from 3-point range.

The Knicks’ offense has been pretty shaky from a shooting perspective (22nd in effective field goal percentage), yet Towns has been extremely reliable across the board. The star center has scored 20 or more points in eight of his 12 games, finishing with 19 or more in 10 of those contests.

He should be a matchup nightmare for the Raptors and Jakob Poeltl, especially if Scottie Barnes (questionable) is out again. That would leave Toronto without another potential option to slow down the Knicks All-Star.

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

The New York offense – and shooting – has been a major concern this season, ranking 22nd in effective field goal percentage, but I’m buying the Knicks on the road against a Toronto team that they have dominated in the Jalen Brunson era.

The Raptors are just 3-7 in their last 10 games, slipping to 12th in the league in net rating in the process. The offense for Toronto isn’t nearly as lethal with Barnes and Leonard banged up, and the Raptors have covered in just five of their 12 games in the 2026-27 campaign.

It’s hard to bet on the Knicks to win by a wide margin right now given their shooting issues, but the defending champs are still fourth in the league in defensive rating.

Eventually, the shooting is going to come around for his veteran team, and I’m willing to lay this small number with the Knicks that could get a lot bigger if Barnes ends up getting ruled out.

Pick: Knicks -4.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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