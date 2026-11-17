For the second game in a row, the New York Knicks take on the Toronto Raptors and Scottie Barnes, as Jalen Brunson and Co. look to extend their insane winning streak in this rivalry.

New York has won 14 games in a row against the Raptors, making a big fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday to eventually win in overtime. Brunson hit a huge three in the final minute of OT to seal the win, and the Raptors are now just 5-8 this season.

Kawhi Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for this matchup, putting a lot of pressure on Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to carry the offense.

The Knicks have not shot the ball well this season, yet they are still over .500. Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart are working through early-season slumps, but Karl-Anthony Towns leads the league in rebounding and has been a bonafide All-Star through the first four weeks of the season.

Time to extend him, James Dolan?

Oddsmakers have set the Knicks as the favorite in this game as the Knicks look to keep up some insane dominance over this Raptors franchise.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Atlantic Division battle on Tuesday night.

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -2.5 (-115)

Raptors +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Knicks: -148

Raptors: +125

Total

215.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Knicks vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): MSG, TSN, NBA League Pass

Knicks record: 7-6

Raptors record: 5-8

Knicks vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

None to report

Raptors Injury Report

Nate Bittle – out

Kawhi Leonard – out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – out

Malachi Smith – out

Knicks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Scottie Barnes OVER 21.5 Points (-113)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Barnes at home against New York:

After missing four games with a groin injury, Barnes returned to action on Sunday against New York, dropping 30 points on 13-of-27 shooting (4-for-8 from 3) in over 36 minutes of action.

While the star forward has failed to clear 21.5 points in two of his nine games (finishing with 17 or 0 points in those matchups), he’s been a very reliable scorer for Toronto, especially with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out.

Overall, Barnes is averaging 24.2 points on 20.6 shots per game, hitting 47.6 percent of his attempts from the field. The 3-point shot hasn’t been great for Barnes this season (23.5 percent), but he did make four of them in the loss to New York.

The Knicks are in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating, but I’m taking this prop for Barnes based on volume alone. He’s taken 20 or more shots in four games and was the clear go-to option (27 shots) against the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

These teams are No. 4 (New York) and No. 11 (Toronto) in defensive rating this season, and they only combined for 220 points in an overtime game on Sunday.

The Knicks play at the slowest pace in the league this season, and they’ve struggled a bit on offense, ranking 15th in offensive rating and 23rd in effective field goal percentage. That has led to New York hitting the UNDER in nine of its 13 games.

Leonard remains out for a Toronto team that also doesn’t push the tempo (19th in pace), and the Raptors actually rank behind the Knicks in offensive rating (16th) and effective field goal percentage (26th) this season. So, should bettors expect another low-scoring affair on Tuesday?

I’m betting on it, even though the OVER has hit in seven of Toronto’s 13 games.

The Knicks have combined for 215 or fewer points in nine games this season, and until the offense moves closer to where it was last season (top-eight in the NBA), it’s hard to trust this team to have big scoring nights with how slow it is playing.

Pick: UNDER 215.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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