Is Kyle Monangai Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Bears)

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai has been banged up the past few weeks with thumb and turf toe injuries, and he's officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the New England Patriots.

Thursday's matchup will be the third straight game that Monangai misses, and it's possible he could be sidelined further since he's yet to return to practice.

Bears ruled out RB Kyle Monangai for Thursday night’s game vs. the Patriots. Monangai now will miss his third straight game due to his thumb injury and turf toe. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2026

The Bears have relied on veteran D'Andre Swift and third-string back Roschon Johnson with Monangai sidelined, and they both had strong games in Week 6, finding the end zone against Atlanta.

Through four games, Monangai had 60 carries for 324 yards and three scores. He also caught all five of his targets for 39 yards. The Bears certainly love having the one-two punch between Swift and Monangai, and a long stretch off after Week 7 may help him return to the lineup in Week 8.

For now, I'm targeting one of the Bears' backs in the prop market for this primetime matchup with New England.

Best Bears Prop Bet vs. Patriots in Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, I wrote in our best props column for this game why I'm fading D'Andre Swift, even with Monangai sidelined:

D’Andre Swift UNDER 61.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

D’Andre Swift has a ton of carries for the Bears this season, handling 94 touches for 398 yards and six scores on the ground, but he hasn’t been super efficient since Week 1.

Swift ran for 124 yards on 18 carries against Carolina in the season opener, yet he has just one other game (Week 3 against Philadelphia) where he’s picked up over 60 rushing yards.

Backup Kyle Monangai (turf toe) has been banged up, but Swift still split time with Roschon Johnson in Week 6 and has played just 56.7 percent of the Bears’ snaps this season.

New England is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry in the 2026 campaign, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Swift came up short of this rushing total again on Thursday. He has averaged less than four yards per carry in two of the last three weeks, putting up 58, 43 and 44 rushing yards during that stretch.

Even if the volume is there for the veteran back, I think he’s a fade candidate in Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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