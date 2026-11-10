Kyler Murray Injury Uncertainty Impacts Vikings vs. Packers Odds for NFL Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings were without starting quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, and their offense was nonexistent in a loss.

The Vikings have dropped two games in a row to fall into third place in the NFC North, and it appears that Murray may miss more than just Week 9. The former No. 1 overall pick was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, putting his status in question for the team's Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Pelissero: Kyler Murray was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 7, 2026

Ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Vikings may look to add a quarterback after Carson Wentz was so bad against Buffalo that he was benched late in the game for Max Brosmer. The Vikings are just 31st in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense and 30th in success rate despite a 6-2 start.

Murray's injury has shifted the odds for the Vikings vs. Packers matchup in Week 10, and it appears that he's facing an uphill battle to play. DraftKings Sportsbook has moved the Vikings to 4.5-point underdogs on the road after they opened as three-point underdogs on Sunday night. Clearly, Monday's loss to the Bills -- and the fact that Murray is dealing with more than a minor injury -- have played a role in the movement of this line.

This season, Murray has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,022 yards, five scores and three picks while adding 29 carries for 167 yards on the ground. He hasn't been great, but the former top pick certainly gives this team a better chance the win than Wentz, who turned the ball over three times and failed to lead a touchdown drive in Week 9.

Max Brosmer is the only other quarterback on the Vikings' roster, and the team may be regretting the J.J. McCarthy trade at this point in the season. It's possible Minnesota could target a veteran quarterback like Kirk Cousins or Daniel Jones at the deadline, but neither of those players is a massive upgrade from Murray.

Still, with the Vikings' starter up in the air for Week 10, a trade may be all the team can do to give it a chance in a key NFC North matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .