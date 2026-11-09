Is Kyler Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Vikings in NFL Week 9)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his second game of the 2026 season in Week 9, as he's dealing witih a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Murray has been ruled out for Monday night's marquee matchup with the Buffalo Bills, setting the stage for Carson Wentz to make his first start since Week 2. Wentz relieved Murray in Week 1 after the former No. 1 overall pick suffered a concussion, leading the Vikings to wins over Green Bay and Chicago to open the season.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Murray is considered week-to-week, which could put his Week 10 status in question as well.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Carson Wentz will start Monday. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) is considered week-to-week. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 5, 2026

There has been quite a bit of line movement in this game, but the odds have settled with the Vikings as 3.5-point underdogs.

DraftKings Sportbsook had moved the Vikings to 2.5-point underdogs at home in this matchup early in the week, but the line shifted up to 3.5 with Murray banged up. The Vikings opened as three-point underdogs on Sunday night, so this ended up closing at the same number after all of the quarterback drama.

This season, Murray has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,022 yards, five scores and three picks while adding 29 carries for 167 yards on the ground. The Vikings' offense has struggled as a whole, ranking 30th in the league in EPA/Play and 31st in success rate.

There's an argument that Wentz isn't much of a downgrade from Murray, as he has thrown three scores in the 2026 season. Still, he didn't throw for over 300 total yards in games against Green Bay and Chicago.

The Vikings are at 6-1 and in the driver's seat in the NFC North, but a loss to Buffalo would complicate things for Kevin O'Connell's group when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. If Murray is unable to play for multiple weeks, Wentz would get the nod as the starter unless the Vikings make a trade by Tuesday's trade deadline.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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