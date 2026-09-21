Kyler Murray Injury Update Boosts Vikings' Odds vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 3

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) did not play in Week 2 of the 2026 season, but it appears he's on track to return in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Murray was able to practice ahead of Week 2, and he's on track to clear the concussion protocol this week. That would be a major boost for the Vikings, who have played veteran Carson Wentz in Murray's place and are off to a 2-0 start with wins over Green Bay and Chicago.

Kevin O’Connell says that Kyler Murray remains on track to be cleared from concussion protocol early this week. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 20, 2026

The lookahead line for Sunday's Week 3 matchup had the Buccaneers as favorites, but with Murray on the mend and the Vikings winning in Week 2, oddsmakers have shifted things in the Vikings' favor.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Minnesota set as a 2.5-point road favorite, which is a major vote of confidence in the Vikings' 2-0 start. With Murray on track to return in Week 3, the Minnesota offense should see a little bump after ranking 19th in the NFL in EPA/Play through the first two weeks of the season.

Wentz has done a solid job filling in for Murray, throwing for three scores in Week 1 and avoiding any interceptions. However, he's only thrown for 276 total yards, leaving a lot to be desired in the Vikings' offense. Week 2 wasa weird game in the rain against Chicago, so Wentz should take too much criticism for only completing 55.0 percent of his passes for 143 yards.

Murray threw an interception in his limited time in Week 1, but Kevin O'Connell made it clear last week that the former No.1 overall pick would remain the starter once he's healthy enough to play.

Since Murray was able to practice in a limited fashion last week, he should be able to head into this game against the Bucs without an injury designation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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