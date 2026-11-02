Kyler Murray Injury Update Causes Minor Shift to Vikings' Odds vs. Bills in NFL Week 9

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a hamstring issue in Week 8 of the 2026 season, as the team lost to the Detroit Lions.

According to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, Murray has a "sore" hamstring and will have a full evaluation before the team resumes practice this week. The Vikings don't play until Monday night against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, so Murray will have an extra day to get healthy.

#Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said QB Kyler Murray is dealing with a sore hamstring, and he'll have a full evaluation. Murray seemed limited at the end of Sunday's game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2026

If Murray is unable to go in Week 9, the Vikings would turn to veteran Carson Wentz at quarterback. Since Minnesota traded away former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, Wentz and Max Brosmer are the only two remaining quarterbacks on the roster.

DraftKings Sportbsook had moved the Vikings to 2.5-point underdogs at home in this matchup, but the line has since shifted back up to Minnesota +3.5. The Vikings opened as three-point underdogs on Sunday night, but they were gaining ground at home before the Murray update was released. Clearly, the betting market is bracing for the former No. 1 overall pick potentially missing Monday's matchup.

This season, Murray has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,022 yards, five scores and three picks while adding 29 carries for 167 yards on the ground. He was banged up early in the season with a concussion, leading to Wentz playing the majority of the team's first two games against Green Bay and Chicago.

The Vikings' offense has not been good in the 2026 season, ranking 30th in the league in EPA/Play and 31st in success rate. However, elite play by the team's defense has kept it in first place in the NFC North at 6-1.

Since the Vikings don't play until Monday, they aren't scheduled to release an injury report from practice until Thursday. If Murray is limited or does not participate, it could be a sign that Wentz is going to start against Buffalo.

For now, the betting market isn't reacting too much ahead of this marquee matchup on Monday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .