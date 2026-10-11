Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Chargers in NFL Week 5)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been banged up all season long, dealing with a rib injury and a foot injury through four weeks.

Even though he was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, McConkey is not expected to play in Week 5, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey, who didn’t practice this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a foot injury, is not expected to play vs. the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/uofKaeoHnJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

This shouldn't come as a huge surprise for the Chargers, as McConkey did not practice in the lead up to this game due to a foot issue. He was questionable in Week 4 as well and ended up playing just 33.8 percent of Los Angeles' snaps.

With Quentin Johnston already ruled out, the Chargers are expected to turn to Tre Harris as their No. 1 option at receiver in Week 5.

This season, McConkey has fought to play in every game, appearing in 54.4 percent of Los Angeles' offensive snaps. He has 12 catches (on 17 targets) for 183 yards and one touchdown. The former second-round pick did not make a catch in Week 4 and has played less than 50 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in three of his four games.

Here's a look at how the SI Betting team is wagering on this L.A. offense with McConkey expected to miss Week 5.

Best Chargers Prop Bet vs. Broncos in NFL Week 5

Omarion Hampton Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he's targeting the Chargers running game with McConkey sidelined:

Omarion Hampton has been one of the few bright spots for the Chargers so far this season. The running back has scored three of the team’s seven offensive touchdowns, finding the end zone in Weeks 1, 2, and 4.

Hampton scored in his lone game against Denver last year, and might be the only way the Chargers find the end zone again in this contest.

The Broncos did just allow a touchdown to Christian McCaffrey last week as well.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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